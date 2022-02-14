Harding Academy used a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Bald Knob for a 57-45 win Friday night at Harris Gym.
Harding Academy also beat Mountain View 49-43 on Saturday to finish the regular season at 20-6 and 13-3 in the 3A-2 conference. The Lady Wildcats will be the third seed in the conference tournament, which started Monday at Riverview High School.
In the win over Bald Knob, Harding Academy led 38-31 following a 3-pointer by Kloey Fullerton with 7:18 left in the game. Bald Knob’s Mollie Pierce scored 5 in a row to cut the deficit to 38-36 with 5:54 left.
Harding Academy’s Calle Citty then started the big run by hitting two free throws. Rachel Webb scored off a pass from Fullerton before Bald Knob’s Reigiana Ward scored with 3:54 left to make the score 42-38.
Harding Academy scored the next nine points to lead 51-38 with 57.1 seconds left.
Bald Knob did not get any closer than 10 points the rest of the game.
Harding Academy hit 13 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“This late in the year and in this league, no lead is safe,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “It gets ugly because you are too familiar with the opponent. We may possibly see each other again next week in the district tournament. Both of us were playing this game pretty vanilla because there is a possible bigger game between the two teams. It was just about finding some way to get out of here with a win, take what you can take from it and move on. That’s all we’ll do.”
Fullerton led Harding Academy with 18 points. Citty had 16 points and 15 rebounds. McKenney Sheffield had 14 points and 6 boards. Webb had 6 points. Sarah Davis had 3.
Pierce led Bald Knob with 18 points. Treasure Smithson had 13. Ward and Kristina Lyons had 6 points each. Gabie Roberts had 1.
