The Harding Academy volleyball team is coming off a successful season in which it went to the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. The Lady Wildcats lost to Piggott in five sets.
Harding Academy coach Tod Traughber said expectations are high for the 2021 season.
“We’ve had a couple of great practices as we get ready for the school season,” Traughber said. “We’ve had really good focus on team goals as we prepare.
“The expectations are high for the girls as we look to start our season.”
Harding Academy hosts Baptist Prep on Aug. 23 and Searcy on Aug. 24. Traughber said the Searcy match could be played at Rhodes-Reaves Field House on the Harding University campus.
“We’ve set an incredibly difficult schedule in preparation for a season where we’re going to try to make a run deep into the state tournament,” Traughber said.
Harding Academy plays in the 3A-Northwest conference where it is picked to win the title. Teams include Valley Springs, Rose Bud, Riverview, Clinton, Bergman, Dover and Atkins. A year ago, the Lady Wildcats swept league play and won the conference tournament.
“The girls are focused on making sure the girls get the No. 1 seed and then whatever the cards align, making as deep a run as we can and challenge for a title,” Traughber said. “Although we felt like we left some money on the table last year, we felt good that we were able to make a challenge against a team that was able to challenge for the state title.”
The Lady Wildcats are returning their top three hitters from a year ago. They include senior Becca Dugger.
“She’s the returning conference player of the year,” Traughber said. “She plays all the way around — front row and back row. She is going to be one of the top hitters in the state.”
Another returning player is junior Avery Fouts.
“She and Becca have battled for the top spot, depending upon the night,” Traughber said. “They will really help us.”
Also returning is junior McKenney Sheffield.
“She’ll help a lot this year,” Traughber said. “She is really going to be able to help us as an athlete. She’ll also be able to help with setting.”
