The plan was simple for Harding Academy – stop Gabie Roberts.
It was also a successful plan for the Lady Wildcats as they made a big conference statement with a 55-35 victory over Bald Knob Tuesday night at Harris Gym.
Roberts, Bald Knob's junior guard and leading scorer, still put up 13 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (10-4, 2-3 conf.), but 9 of those points came in the first five minutes of the game. From there, the Lady 'Cats made sure any attempt to feed the ball to Roberts was met with hands in the lane, and bodies against the Lady Bulldogs' top college prospect. Harding Academy senior McKenney Sheffield took on the primary duty of defending Roberts, and finished with 6 steals to lead the strong defensive performance.
“Gabie Roberts is really good,” Lady Wildcats coach Rusty Garner said. “Early on, they got her some looks and she knocked them down. We had to mix up a couple of looks we don't run a lot, and that left us to try and defend some secondary actions to get to her. Credit McKenney Sheffield, she was outstanding tonight. Once she settled in, she figured out how they were trying to get it to (Roberts).”
The victory also lifted the Lady Wildcats in the 3A-6 Conference standings. Harding Academy is now
10-4 overall and 2-1 in league play to put them in fourth place behind Helena, Episcopal and Pangburn. The game was anticipated to be a close one as both teams came into the game with the momentum of strong tournament performances over the holidays, leaving everyone, including Garner, surprised at the fact the Lady 'Cats were able to mercy rule Bald Knob early in the fourth quarter.
“I would have taken it, I just wouldn't have believed you,” Garner said. “I thought we rebounded exceptionally well tonight, and we defended their secondary actions really well. We got our hands on a bunch of balls and deflections. It took away some of the things they were wanting to do.
“First quarter, we took a bunch of good shots, we just didn't make many. Second quarter, you get going a little bit and shot it pretty well after the first quarter. If you defend people well, get rebounds, make free throws, that should carry you a bunch of nights. But defensively, we did a really good job tonight because Bald Knob is talented.”
Calle Citty and Kloey Fullerton led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points each with 11 points from Sheffield. Eva Abraham added 8 points and Jama Akpanudo finished with 5 points for Harding Academy. The biggest stat for Lady 'Cats was on the defensive side with 17 team steals.
For Bald Knob, Drew Jackson added 11 points and Treasure Smithson had 7 points.
The Lady Wildcats will try to pick up another big 3A-6 win tomorrow night when they head north to face a Pangburn Lady Tigers team which has won four of its last five games, all of them conference matchups for the Christi Rolland coached team.
“We needed this one, and we've got to go to Pangburn and get one on Friday night,” Garner said. “You never see a Pangburn team be bad. Coach Rolland does a great job, they are in every game, every night. Every time we go up there, it's nip and tuck. It is a fight every time we go up there.”
