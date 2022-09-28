Sole possession of second place in the 3A-Northwest Conference belongs to Harding Academy for now as the Lady Wildcats came up with a critical 3-0 shutout victory (25-23, 26-24, 25-22) over Valley Springs Tuesday night at Harris Gym.
The Lady Wildcats (7-7, 5-1) controlled the net throughout and benefitted from some of their most consistent serving so far this season. The Lady Tigers (11-4, 6-2) fell behind by seven points or more in each set, and while they mounted a comeback each time, they ran out of points and momentum as Harding Academy set the stage for a showdown today against top-ranked Atkins.
“It was fun to build a lead and then have them respond and just have to gut that one out,” Lady Wildcats coach Todd Traughber said. “When they were swinging at us, it was like they were swinging angry. And for us to have to get up in their face and respond was huge. I’m so proud of our defensive effort.”
Sophomore Mileigh Harlow set the tone for the Lady Wildcats in the opening set and made an early statement at the net with a kill, followed by a block to give Harding Academy a 6-4 lead. Harlow extended the lead later on with a kill and two aces, followed by an ace by Junior Mary Dugger to make it 20-13.
“Mileigh has come so far in the last year,” Traughber said. “The best thing about Mileigh is not just her consistency, but knowing when to hit the free swings. They had some big middles that were sitting right on her. She would swing, and got blocked once or twice, but it didn’t matter – she kept coming back. And it forced her to think about how to work around the blockers.”
Valley Springs regrouped and actually tied the first set at 23, but the Lady Wildcats’ defense forced side outs to clinch it and take a 1-0 lead. Freshman Ellie Morgan got in on the action in the second game with back-to-back blocks which gave Harding Academy 20-12 lead, but the Lady Tigers rallied once again, this time tying the game at 24. Harlow responded, however, with a tipped-kill and a block to seal Game 2, 26-24.
The third and final set stayed much closer throughout although the Lady Wildcats got out to a brief 15-8 lead which quickly dried up.
The set was tied three times in the final seven points, but senior McKenney Sheffield put an exclamation point on things with an aggressive kill to set match point, and finished it off at the serve line with an ace.
Harlow had 8 kills and 3 blocks while Sarah Davis added another 8 kills and hit .357 for the match. Sheffield also had 8 kills, and added 14 assists and 12 digs. Dugger finished with 13 assists and 14 digs.
The Lady Wildcats face league-leading Atkins today at home. The Lady Red Devils are 9-4 overall for the season and a perfect 5-0 in the 3A-Northwest Conference.
