Sole possession of second place in the 3A-Northwest Conference belongs to Harding Academy for now as the Lady Wildcats came up with a critical 3-0 shutout victory (25-23, 26-24, 25-22) over Valley Springs Tuesday night at Harris Gym.

The Lady Wildcats (7-7, 5-1) controlled the net throughout and benefitted from some of their most consistent serving so far this season. The Lady Tigers (11-4, 6-2) fell behind by seven points or more in each set, and while they mounted a comeback each time, they ran out of points and momentum as Harding Academy set the stage for a showdown today against top-ranked Atkins.

