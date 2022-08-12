The defending 3A Northwest Conference Champion Harding Academy Lady Wildcats are reloading as opposed to rebuilding for the upcoming 2022 high-school volleyball season.
The Lady Wildcats, under eighth-year coach Todd Traughber, made it to the quarterfinal round of the 3A state tournament last season before being sent home by Baptist Prep. Three starting seniors return from that team, with a strong corps of underclassmen talent joining them.
Senior-loaded Atkins has been picked to win the 3A Northwest this season with the Wildcats second. Harding Academy will also host both the conference and 3A state volleyball tournaments in 2022. The Lady Wildcats attended two team camps at Harding University and University of Central Arkansas over the summer, and are currently preparing for their season opener at Baptist Prep, the very team which ended their run last year.
“We're losing about 70 percent of our kills coming in,” Traughber said. “And the beautiful thing about that is, we're looking to see who's going to step up and fill those positions, and we're a much more balanced team that what we've been in the past.”
Three senior returning starters highlight the Lady Wildcat's lineup, including setter/blocker McKenney Sheffield, who was a 3A All-State selection last season. She is joined by classmates Piper Cordell – a defensive specialist, and right-side player Sarah Davis. Junior setter/outside hitter Mary Dugger also returns to the starting lineup as well as a pair of all-conference selections in junior Libero Sydney Patten and sophomore blocker Mileigh Harlow. Traughber also expects sophomore hitter Krimson Fager to be a big contributor this season.
Along with Atkins and Harding Academy, Dover and Rose Bud are expected to to vie for postseason positions this season. Also in the 3A Northwest are Melbourne, Salem, Valley Springs, Riverview, Flippin and Bergman.
The league schedule will not be an easy one this season for Harding Academy, but Traughber says there is also some key non-conference matches circled on the calendar, including crosstown rival Searcy.
“That's always a really fun one,” Traughber said. “We won the last one, but they have gotten so much better. I expect that to be a war. They are returning a lot of power and a wonderful setter. It will be fun to watch.”
In only a 14-year existence, Harding Academy has already achieved a state title and a state runner-up, and have not failed to miss the state tournament in any of Traughber's eight seasons at the helm.
“We've been to the quarterfinal round of state every single year,” Traughber said. “That's just a testimony to the tremendous work from the girls, and the traditions that have been established.”
The Lady Wildcats will host the 2022 Preview Party next Saturday which will include Northwest rivals Atkins and Rose Bud, as well as defending 3A champ Paris. There will be 10 teams in all participating.
