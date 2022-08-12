The defending 3A Northwest Conference Champion Harding Academy Lady Wildcats are reloading as opposed to rebuilding for the upcoming 2022 high-school volleyball season.

The Lady Wildcats, under eighth-year coach Todd Traughber, made it to the quarterfinal round of the 3A state tournament last season before being sent home by Baptist Prep. Three starting seniors return from that team, with a strong corps of underclassmen talent joining them.

