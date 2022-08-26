Both teams were equally matched, but Hoxie's more-consistent serving ultimately proved to be the difference as the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats dropped their home opener 3-1 (25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23) Thursday night at Harris Gym.
The Lady Wildcats (0-2) lost the first two games before coming back to control Game 3, winning 25-19. The Lady Mustangs (2-0) looked as if they might run away with the fourth game, jumping out to a 17-12 lead before Harding Academy came back and eventually tied it at 21 a piece. Two trips to the serve line with chances to go ahead were unsuccessful for the Lady 'Cats when neither of the hard-serve attempts made it across. Hoxie finally put it away with a kill, followed by an ace on match point to clinch.
Offensive and defensive production were both on point for the Lady Wildcats, but a total of 16 service errors swung the pendulum in the visitor's favor. Head coach Todd Traughber was unapologetic concerning his team's lack of conservatism at the serve line late.
“We intentionally want to be aggressive,” Traughber said. “I'm okay, because we are going to be aggressive in July and August, and it will pay off in October. We're at a place now where we're doing all the right things you can do in August. That (Hoxie) is one of the top teams in the state, and that's why we scheduled them. They forced us to make a lot of mistakes, and we made a lot of mistakes. I felt really good about how we played and how we came after them. I thought we responded well.”
Harding Academy took its first lead of the match midway through the third frame when a McKenney Sheffield block put the Lady Wildcats up 12-11. Milleigh Harlow followed that with an ace, which prompted Hoxie to take a timeout to regroup. The Lady Mustangs threatened to tie later on before Sarah Davis scored a kill to increase Harding's lead to 19-16. An ace by Libero Sydney Patten kept the Lady Wildcats ahead 19-18. From there, Harlow scored on a tip, followed by an another ace by Patten and two more kills from Harlow put it away for Harding Academy.
“When you're replacing 70 percent of your firepower, you have to spread the wealth,” Traughber said. “I'm really excited to go back and see how we're distributing the ball at the net. Right now, it's really all over the place. McKenney and Milleigh are really connecting well, that quick attack. It was really a great, great performance out of the girls. In the end, we made too many mistakes, but it's August.”
While the Lady Wildcats depended on a more balanced attack, Hoxie put the majority of the workload on standout senior Ellery Gillham, who led the Lady Mustangs in nearly every category. The hard-striking 5-11 outside hitter took over in Game 4 with three-consecutive aces at one point, and five kills, including her final one which set up match point. Gillham's size and leaping ability allowed her to fire over Harding Academy's front-line defense and put a damper on blocking, as the Lady Wildcats finished with just five total blocks as a team.
“Once she woke up, it changed the dynamic completely,” Traughber said. “They went from 5-8 kills a set to 11-13 because they were finally able to get the ball outside to her. She was able to hit over our block, which forced my Libero inside. When you've got a big-tall like that who can get over a block, it can open up 900 square feet of floor.”
Sheffield finished with 3 aces, 7 kills, 20 digs and 15 assists. Patten had 3 aces, 2 kills, 14 digs and 2 assists. Harlow led scoring for the Lady Wildcats with 14 kills and 2 aces. Dugger had 1 ace, 3 kills 15 assists and 13 digs.
The Lady Wildcats opened their season Monday on the road with a 0-3 loss to top-ranked Baptist Prep.
It will be a busy week ahead for Harding Academy with a trio of matches, including a non-conference match at home against Episcopal on Monday and another home matchup the following day against Melbourne to open 3A-Northwest Conference play. The Lady Wildcats will wrap up the week Thursday on the road at Southside Batesville in a non-conference match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.