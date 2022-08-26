Both teams were equally matched, but Hoxie's more-consistent serving ultimately proved to be the difference as the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats dropped their home opener 3-1 (25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23) Thursday night at Harris Gym.

The Lady Wildcats (0-2) lost the first two games before coming back to control Game 3, winning 25-19. The Lady Mustangs (2-0) looked as if they might run away with the fourth game, jumping out to a 17-12 lead before Harding Academy came back and eventually tied it at 21 a piece. Two trips to the serve line with chances to go ahead were unsuccessful for the Lady 'Cats when neither of the hard-serve attempts made it across. Hoxie finally put it away with a kill, followed by an ace on match point to clinch.

