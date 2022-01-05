Despite being down to only seven players, the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats improved to 11-3 overall and 4-0 in 3A-2 conference play with a 55-46 win over Cave City on Tuesday at Harris Gym.
Harding Academy has 10 players on its roster but was missing three because of COVID-19 protocols.
“It got tough there,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said of his team’s play at the end of the game. “We had multiple kids on the floor playing out of position. Even when we have enough good players out there, there are some out of position.”
Garner said there were some “little runs” during the game that gave his team a chance to pull away.
“We knew we needed it stretched because it was going to be tough, late in the fourth quarter,” he said.
Harding Academy led 39-33 after three quarters. The Lady Wildcats scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to take a 48-33 lead with 4:53 left in the game. Calle Citty scored five points during the run, while Raquel Webb scored the other four.
Cave City made a mini-run to pull within 11 with 3:45 left.
After Webb hit another basket to make the score 53-40, Cave City scored the next six points to get to within seven at 53-46 with 1:01 left.
Citty hit two free throws with 54.7 seconds left to account for the scoring.
“Physically, we had a tough week, playing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Garner said, referring to playing in the Badger Holiday Classic in Beebe. “We were a little short-handed, even then. This was our fourth game to be short-handed. It starts to wear on you a little bit.
“I was just glad we found a way to get out of there tonight.”
Garner said other teams will not feel bad for his team because of the low number of. players.
“Everybody is dealing with stuff, so you’ve go to find a way and go play,” he said. “Our kids did that.”
For Garner, the most important thing is that the win was a conference one.
“Cave City is not bad,” he said. “They really ugly up games anyway. When you are at full strength, they can ugly up a game. We knew going into it, we needed to have some space at the end.”
Citty led Harding Academy with 27 points on 11 of 23 shooting. She had 4 rebounds and 3 steals.
Webb had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Addie Neal had 6 points. Eva Abraham had 6 points and 8 rebounds. Kloey Fullerton had 6 points, and 2 steals. Sarah Davis added a free throw.
Harding Academy scored the first five points of the game on a 3-pointer by Neal and a short jumper by Citty.
Cave City rallied to lead 12-8 after one quarter.
The score was tied 20-20 with 1:20 left in the first half. Citty scored the final four points of the have to give the Lady Wildcats a 24-20 halftime lead.
Harding Academy pushed the lead to 26-20 on a basket by Abraham with 7:28 left in the third quarter. Cave City pulled to within one at 26-25 on a three-point play by Dreama Morrow, who, along with Kade Milligan, led the Cavewomen with 11 points apiece.
