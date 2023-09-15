The parody within Class 3A volleyball was apparent during the showdown of league frontrunners as Northwest Conference’s Harding Academy downed the Northeast Conference’s Walnut Ridge 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21) Thursday night at Harris Gym.

Both teams came into the contest ranked second in their respective conferences. But Harding Academy (5-4 overall, 2-0 conf.) had slightly more firepower and was able to spread the ball further across the court.

