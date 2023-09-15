The parody within Class 3A volleyball was apparent during the showdown of league frontrunners as Northwest Conference’s Harding Academy downed the Northeast Conference’s Walnut Ridge 3-1 (25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21) Thursday night at Harris Gym.
Both teams came into the contest ranked second in their respective conferences. But Harding Academy (5-4 overall, 2-0 conf.) had slightly more firepower and was able to spread the ball further across the court.
Walnut Ridge (6-2, 5-1) stayed within striking distance throughout the entire match, even coming back from a 14-8 deficit midway through the third set to overtake the Lady Wildcats 25-22 to send the match to a fourth set.
Things remained tight during the final frame, with the Lady Bobcats rallying once again to cut a 7-point deficit back down to two down the stretch, but with the score close at 23-21, HA senior Krimson Fager finally put it way for the hosts with a pair of kills.
“We were really trying to push it to the outside,” Lady Wildcats coach Matt Francis said. “Outside and right side, and Mary Dugger, our setter, did a great job of that. And they executed. It always looks better when they execute the game plan. They did a really phenomenal job of staying outside. It was a good night.”
The Lady Wildcats looked poised to sweep the match early on in the third set as they Dugger rolled off back-to-back aces to start the frame to give Harding Academy a 2-0 lead. Walnut Ridge quickly tied things back up a 3-3, but sophomore Kayson Reeves came away with a kill to give the lead back to the host team. Fager then put up two more kills, pushing the margin to 8-6.
A kill from sophomore Ellie Morgan kept Harding out front before classmate Ava Ellis lived up to her nickname with a strong showing at the serve line, including 2 aces as the Lady Wildcats rolled off six unanswered points to take a 14-8 lead, but the Bobcats were not in the mood to be swept as they quickly came back and tied the set, going on a 7-point run of their own to tie.
The back-and-forth battle continued as the two teams found themselves tied once again at 20 all, but Walnut Ridge finally took the momentum once and for all to claim the set 25-22.
The fourth set unfolded similarly as senior Libero Sydney Patten came away with an ace to give the Lady Wildcats a 5-3 lead, followed by two kills from junior blocker Mileigh Harlow to make it 7-4. The Lady Bobcats rallied one more time to close the gap down the stretch, but in the end, it was senior setter Dugger who put the game on her back with perfectly timed assists to Harlow and Fager to set up the winning points.
“They are good; they have a few good swings,” Francis said of Walnut Ridge. “Their setter, she’s got great hands. They just know the game of volleyball. I’m super proud of how we played tonight. For us, we just like to play good competition, and 3A volleyball is really evenly matched.”
Morgan led the Lady Wildcats with 15 kills offensively. Harlow, Fager and Reeves each finished with 12 kills while Harlow also had 2 blocks. Aubrey Taylor-Chapman had 6 kills, Patten had 23 digs and Dugger finished with 3 aces, 46 assists and 17 digs.
The Lady Wildcats have a busy week ahead with tournament play over the weekend before returning home on Monday to host CAC in non-conference action and home league matches against Bergman on Tuesday and Flippin on Thursday.
