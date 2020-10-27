CAVE CITY – Harding Academy and Bald Knob’s girls cross country teams finished first and second in the 3A-2 Conference meet Monday, while Pangburn placed second in the boys race.
Even though Mountain View freshman Ellie Akins came in first individually, the Lady Wildcats finished with five out of their six runners in the top 10.
Junior Abigail White and junior Abi Stone came in second and third respectively. White finished with a time of 22:26 while Stone finished with a time of 22:36.
Freshmen Zoe Williamson and Nora Henderson took sixth and seventh, with Williamson finishing with a time of 23:16 and Henderson finishing with a time of 24:57.
Julia Murphy finished 10th with a time of 25:07.
“I was proud of our mental toughness and not letting the elements get in our heads,” Harding Academy head coach Trey Jameson said. “One of the good things about having most of our kids back is I thought they all were able to push one another during the race and it led to some of our kids putting up some PR’s today. It is a credit to our kids and the hard work they consistently put in week in and week out.”
The Lady Bulldogs also had an impressive showing, with sophomore Taylin Green coming in fifth with a time of 22:55.
“[Green] has really bought in and is really listening to training,” Bald Knob head coach Natalie Ragsdale said.
Bald Knob’s other runners would come in together to take places 11-14 as the Lady Bulldogs finished with a combined time of 2:04.03
The Lady Wildcats took first with a combined time of 1:28,25.
Pangburn only had one runner finish in the top 10 boys race, as senior Logan Holllingshed came in seventh with a time of 21:44. However, the Tigers ran a combined time of 2:35.28 for its second overall finish. Cave City took first with a combined time of 1:47.47.
Bald Knob, which did not have enough runners to compete for the conference title, had all three make the top 10, with junior Braden Davis coming in second behind Cave City’s senior Luke Walling with a time of 19:12.
Despite Davis coming in second overall, Ragsdale thinks that he was not where he needed to be in this particular race.
“Braden gets in his head quite a bit,” Ragsdale said. “In the first meet, he ran an 18:04. He is pretty well off of where he should be.”
Ragsdale said she hopes that the week and a half of training before the state meet will help Davis reach his potential.
The Bulldogs’ final two runners placed fourth and fifth.
Sophomore Samuel Smithson finished in fourth with a time of 20:34 while junior Jagger Asikainen came in fifth with a time of 20:34.
Pangburn, Harding Academy and Bald Knob will participate in the 3A state meet Nov. 6 in Hot Springs.
