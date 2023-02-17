PANGBURN — Callie Citty is not ready to play soccer just yet.
The Harding Academy senior guard made that evident with her double-double performance against Helena Central as the Lady Wildcats advanced themselves to the finals of the 3A-6 District Tournament with a 49-31 victory over the previously-unbeaten Cougars Thursday night at Tiger Arena on the campus of Pangburn High School.
Citty finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way in a game that was still close at the end of three quarters before the Lady Wildcats (21-6) pulled away in the fourth with a 15-0 run which lasted until the 2:08 mark when Central (21-4) finally made a field goal. But by then, Harding had already pulled away, leading 45-31 late.
Citty also went over 1,500 points for her basketball career a week after fellow senior McKenney Sheffield went over 1,000 points. The semifinals victory was especially sweet for the Lady Wildcats as they had previously lost a pair of close games to the regular-season champs during the league schedule.
“That's a good thing when you have seniors contributing that way,” Lady Wildcats head coach Rusty Garner said. “Helena is a weird matchup, they make it hard to score, and they're hard to stop. I thought we rebounded our tails off. That's huge tonight – if you don't rebound against them, you get beat.”
Despite the fact that his Lady 'Cats pretty much controlled the game from the middle of the first quarter on, Garner said he was not totally confident in the victory until the very last stages of the contest.
“About a minute left,” Garner said. “Seriously, we ran a set with about a minute left, Callie made a right read to Eva for a layup, and I looked up, it was 16 or 17 with a minute left. I thought we could get through this one. At our place, I think we were tied with 3 or 4 minutes left, and down there, we were up 6 at halftime. Every time we've run into them, it's been a battle.”
Citty scored twice in the last three minutes of the second quarter to give the Lady Wildcats a 24-21 lead at halftime, and Eva Abraham added to the lead at the 6:40 mark of the third. Central made it close once again moments later with a three-point basket, and cut it back to a single score at 30-28 with a basket to end the third.
The Lady Wildcats closed strong, however, as Citty scored in the lane to start the fourth quarter, followed by a bank shot from sophomore Mileigh Harlow to give Harding Academy a 34-28 lead. Kloey Fullerton then came away with a steal and took it the distance before Citty struck again on a putback. Abraham also scored off an offensive rebound to push the advantage to 40-29 with 3:24 remaining.
From there, Citty hit 3 of 4 free throws and Abraham scored in the lane to give the Lady Wildcats a 45-29 lead with 2:23 remaining.
“I didn't expect this margin tonight, but we'll certainly take the result,” Garner said. “This group is here is one of the better rebounding teams that we've had in a very long time. McKenney Sheffield, Callie City and Eva Abraham are all rebound monsters. They'll get 30 rebounds a night between the three of them. That gives you a chance on both ends.”
Abraham finished with 11 points for Harding Academy, all of which came in the second half. Sheffield finished with 10 points, all of which came in the first quarter. Fullerton had 7 points and 3 steals for the Lady Wildcats. For Helena Central, Jordan Gamble led with 13 points.
The Lady Wildcats took on Episcopal last night after our deadlines in the 3A-6 District championship finals. Episcopal defeated Pangburn in the early semifinal game on Thursday. The two Lady Wildcat teams split their first two meetings, each winning their respective home games.
