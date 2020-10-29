A fifth set comeback came up short for the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats as their season ended in the quarterfinals of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament to the Piggott Lady Mohawks 3-2 Wednesday night at Little Rock Episcopal.
The Lady Wildcats were down in the fifth set 14-10 and then stormed back tie 14-14 behind three kills from junior Becca Dugger, who had 25 kills in the match and four blocks. However, Piggott scored the final two points to snatch the victory.
“I’m proud of the way I played in the last couple of sets,” Dugger said. “The first couple was rough but I am happy with the way we came back in the last one and fought to the very end.”
The two teams were so evenly matched all game. Neither team could get much separation in any of the sets.
The beginning of the first set was controlled by Piggott, which jumped out to a 6-1 lead. Harding Academy came storming back with kills from senior Carson McFatridge and three blocks from sophomore Avery Fouts to make the score 11-8 in Piggott’s favor.
The cousin duo of Dugger and Fouts took over at the end of the first set. Dugger had three kills and one block while her cousin had two kills, a block and an ace as Harding Academy took the first set 25-23 and the early 1-0 lead.
In the second set, it was the trio of Dugger, Fouts and senior Ally Murphy who led the way for the Lady Wildcats.
“Everything runs through Murph,” Harding Academy head coach Tod Traughber said. “I think she did a great job distributing the sets, probing for weaknesses in the defense [and] taking what the defense gave her that put us in a position to win. We just came up short for the first time in a five-set match all season.”
Near the end of the set, Harding Academy was down again 18-13 before the Lady Wildcats came fighting back again. Unlike the first set, the comeback wasn’t enough and Piggott took the second set 25-19 and tied the game 1-1.
Piggott rode its momentum and came out on fire, scoring four points unanswered. Harding Academy found itself behind again at a timeout at 10-5.
Dugger came out of the timeout and put her team on her back with three kills to go along with two aces from senior Annabeth Hood to make the score 17-16 Piggott.
The Lady Mohawks stopped the run, though, and only allowed the Lady Wildcats two points while they went on a run to end the set 25-19 and take the 2-1 game lead.
With the Lady Wildcats' season on the line, their fans were raucous as were the Piggott fans as the fourth set started.
The set was tight the entire time. Fouts had five kills in the set, but it was Dugger at the very end with three consecutive kills that gave the Lady Wildcats the set win 25-22 and tied the game 2-2.
Then, came the tiebreaker, where Piggott narrowly escaped with the 3-2 victory.
