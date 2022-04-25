For the first time since 2015, the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats softball team is conference champions.
Harding Academy beat Pangburn 2-0 in a battle for first place Friday at Harding University. With the win, the Lady Wildcats secured the top seed in the 3A-2 district tournament, which started Monday at Riverview High School.
Pangburn is the third seed in the district tournament.
In Harding Academy’s win Friday, the Lady Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. With one out. McKenney Sheffield singled. Two batters later, Sarah David doubled. They both scored on a double by Liv Lang.
Harding Academy had only four other base runners the remainder of the game. Fiona Davis singled in the fourth. Caraline Anderson doubled in the sixth. Mileigh Harlow walked in the third, and Annie Watson walked in the fifth.
Pangburn had a chance to get on the board in the fifth inning, With two outs, Courtney Vess walked. Kaylie Waire followed with a single and Onica Snelson walked to load the bases. Watson got Kandyce Reed to fly out to McKenney Sheffield in center field to end the threat.
The pitchers for both teams threw well.
Watson gave up only four Pangburn hits while striking out five. Reed allowed only five Harding Academy hits while striking out six in six innings of work. She struck out the side in the second.
“It was a good win over a really talented team,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “Pangburn is so talented, so we knew we’d have to be sharp, and for the most part, we were. Annie threw it well, and our defense stood up time and again.
“Liv Lang had the big hit. We just didn’t realize that the game-winning hit would come in the first inning.”
Garner said he’s proud of his team.
“I’m really just so proud for our young women and really happy for them,” he said. “They keep battling and improving every day, and we are fortunate to get to coach them.”
