BALD KNOB — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats came up with their biggest win of the young softball season, beating defending conference champion Bald Knob 2-1 on Tuesday at Brad Roberts Field.
Harding Academy pitcher Annie Watson pitched a complete game, allowing only one run on 11 hits. She struck out 4 in the victory. The run came on a home run in the fifth inning by Bald Knob’s Madyson Shoebottom.
“The home run in the fifth was my fault,” Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said. “Annie Watson pitched her guts out today. She went 7 innings and did it in 85 pitches.
“We got ourselves in some jams. Bald Knob got us into jams. But we found a way to get out of them over and over again. With a young team, that’s where you’re most proud of them. It seemed like we were in tough sports almost every inning. We just kept finding ways out of it.”
Harding Academy took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Caraline Anderson led off with a double. She went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Watson.
Bald Knob tied it 1-1 on a solo homer by Shoebottom in the bottom of the fifth.
Harding Academy reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth. With one out, McKenney Sheffield doubled. Two batters later, Sarah Davis doubled, driving in Sheffield with the go-ahead run.
Bald Knob loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Faith Pickens singled, went to second on a walk to Shoebottom. Ada Zomant followed with another walk to load the bases. Adriana Shoebottom then popped out to Watson to end the game.
“Annie deserved to throw a shutout,” Garner said. “It was on me and not her. She was outstanding.”
Davis led Harding Academy with 2 hits. Watson, Sheffield and Anderson had 1 hit each.
Treasure Smithson led Bald Knob with 3 hits. Laryn Glaze and Ana McAnelly had 2 hits each. Getting 1 hit each were Reece Brimer, Pickens and Madyson Shoebottom.
Harding Academy 12,
Mountain View 2
Harding Academy opened 3A-2 play with a 12-2 win over Mountain View on Monday.
Harding Academy scored 8 runs in the first, three in the second and one in the third.
Mountain View scored single runs in the first and third innings.
Harding Academy pitcher Annie Watson gave up two runs while striking out six.
Sarah Davis, Liv Lang, Fiona Davis and Drew Simmons led Harding Academy with 2 runs scored. Also scoring were Watson, McKenney Sheffield, Caraline Anderson and Laura Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.