The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats improved to 3-0 with a 45-34 win over Drew Central on Nov. 13 at Harris Gym.
The score was tied 13-13 after one quarter. Harding Academy outscored the Lady Pirates 17-9 in the second quarter to lead 30-22 at halftime.
Kloey Fullerton led Harding Academy with 15 points. Calle Citty had 14. Sarah Davis scored 6. McKenney Sheffield had 5. Raquel Webb had 3. Eva Abraham scored 2.
Searcy Lady Lions
Searcy struggled in a 62-46 loss to Pangburn in the home opener Tuesday night.
Sara McCain led Searcy with 20 points. Irena Shala and Avery Meadows had 9 points each. Anna Killins scored 3. Sara Daniel and Blair Henry had 2 apiece.
Daniel led Searcy with 8 rebounds.
Searcy Lions
The Searcy Lions knocked off Pangburn 82-73 on Tuesday night.
Pangburn led 22-11 after one quarter and 44-36 at halftime.
Searcy scored 24 points in the third quarter and 32 points in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Cameron Hicks led Searcy with 21 points. Bryce Theobold had 19. Zyron Williams scored 14. Isaac Gardner had 11. Isaiah Carlos had 10. Braden Watson scored 6. Andrew Laird added 4.
Tanner Galyan led Pangburn with 31 points. Joseph Ramsey had 26. Jadyn Ramsey added 16.
Beebe Lady Badgers
Beebe fell to Vilonia 66-57 on Tuesday night.
Amaya Bonds led Beebe with 17 points. Mya Bradley and madelyn Atkins had 14 points apiece. Joey Babel had 6. Ciarra Bailey scored 6. Emily Bevill added 2.
Riverview Lady Raiders
The Riverview Lady Raiders fell to the Carlisle Lady Bison 51-40 on Tuesday night.
Riverview led 15-7 after one quarter but trailed 25-18 at halftime.
Jonna Nicholson led Riverview with 13 points. Christa Bradley had 10. Makayla Hale added 9. Mackenzie Cook scored 8.
Riverview beat Maumelle Charter 49-37 last week.
Riverview led 26-19 at halftime.
Nicholson led the Lady Raiders with 23 points. Hale had 14. Scoring 5 each were Bradley and Sherlyn Espericueta. Cook added 2.
Riverview lost to McCrory 63-52 in the season opener.
Nicholson led Riverview with 25 points. Hale had 12. Cook had 8. Bradley scored 5. Scoring 1 each were Hannah Parrish and Espericueta.
Riverview Raiders
The Riverview Raiders opened the season with a 62-32 win over the Carlisle Bison on Tuesday.
Riverview led 26-16 at halftime.
Tadrian Baker led Riverview with 17 points. Scoring 14 points each were Tristan Cunningham and R.J. McCall. Oquieah Earl had 8. Hunter Morris scored 3. Scoring 2 each were Joseph Williams, Trigg Rogers and Garrett Quattlebaum.
White County Central Lady Bears
White County Central beat Drew Central’s junior varsity in a game Nov. 13 at Harris Gym in Searcy.
Gabriella Hancock led White County Central with 17 points. McKenzie Massey had 11. Kyra Cude and Taylor Moffett had 7 points each. Jaci Beals had 4. Makali Alton had 3.
