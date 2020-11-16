A dominant first quarter by Greenbrier dug the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats a hole they couldn't climb out of as they fell in a mercy-rule loss to the Lady Panthers 68-29 at Rhodes Reeves Fieldhouse.
The combination of junior McKayla Betts and junior Emma Rehm helped the Lady Panthers to a 17-0 first quarter.
The Lady Wildcats did not get on the board until the 6:30 mark of the second quarter on a layup by senior Matti Clements.
“It all starts with the effort the girls give defensively,” Greenbrier head coach Payton Edmondson said. “We’re not very big but we are going to get after it. Every pass [and] every shot we’re going to block out and rebound. I was really proud of just the effort and the execution of the game plan.”
The second quarter had some offense from the Lady Wildcats but the man defense from the Lady Panthers along with the speed on the fast break was too much for Harding Academy to handle.
At the half, Betts already had 15 points to lead all scorers.
Seven Lady Panthers were in the scorers' column as the second quarter ended.
Greenbrier sat comfortably going into the third quarter at 37-11.
The Lady Wildcats did find some offense in the third quarter, but again the man defense of Greenbrier was too much for Harding Academy.
The Lady Wildcats put up 11 points in the third but because of the first half, they were not able to close the deficit.
Going into the fourth quarter, the sportsmanship rule was in effect with the score 61-22 Greenbrier.
Both teams put in their subs in in the fourth and Greenbrier's subs were able to produce for them as the clock wound down.
Greenbrier held Harding Academy to 10 field goals the entire game.
Betts finished the game with 25 points while Rehm finished with 10.
For the Lady Wildcats, Clements finished the game with six points to lead them.
