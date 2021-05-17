NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats beat Little Rock Episcopal 5-1 in the semifinals of the Class 3A state soccer tournament Saturday at Burns Park.
With the win, Harding Academy will play Green Forrest for the state championship Saturday at 2 p.m. at Benton High School.
Scoring goals for the Lady Wildcats (10-3) were Kloey Fullerton with two, Jama Akpanudo, Calle Citty and Abby White.
This is only Harding Academy’s third year with soccer. In their inaugural season, the Lady Wildcats lost to Central Arkansas Christian in the state-title game in 2019. They played only three games a year ago before all sports were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harding Academy beat Lake Village 15-0 in the first round of the state tournament then beat Life Way Christian 11-0 to advance to the semifinals. The Lady Wildcats played a tough Episcopal team in the state semifinals.
“That was definitely are toughest, most physical game that we’ve had in a while,” Harding Academy coach Angie Harlow said. “Our team is just very good playing as a team. We have a lot of talent, but they just play as a team. They are very good about using each other, not worrying about themselves. They want to win. They don’t worry about what they are doing. That’s one thing I can tell you about these 25 girls that are on there.”
Harlow said she’s got her starting players but she’s also got her substitutes who are just as strong players.
“It’s a team effort, and it’s all 25 of them,” she said. “One thing that we have kind of prided ourselves on is the enthusiasm of our bench. They are all in, completely supportive. That is one thing the girls on the field have talked about and other coaches in our league have talked about. They like the hype that our bench gives us.”
