BEEBE — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats shot 32 percent from the floor, but they could not catch Vilonia in a 55-40 loss in first round action at the Beebe Holiday Tournament at the Badger Sports Arena on Tuesday.
Vilonia started the game with a 7-0 run before junior guard Calle Citty sunk a 3-point basket, but the sticky man-to-man defense that the Lady Eagles played in the first quarter created some bad decisions with the basketball and that led to some uncontested baskets for the Lady Eagles.
In the second quarter, Harding Academy offense settled down as they tried to slow the tempo down by getting into a four-around-one offense, looking to overload the defense and then create a pick situation to open up a shooter.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Wildcats was Kloey Fullerton, who scored 15 points and shot 50 percent from the field. Citty scored 8 points and pulled down six rebounds. Jama Akpanudo also shot 50 percent for the game and scored 8 points. She also had 5 assists for the Lady Wildcats. Sarah Davis finished with 6 points and Raquel Webb finished the night with 2 points.
Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner said that he gives the Lady Eagles some credit on how well they came after the Lady Wildcats and he is hoping that his team understands, the teams that are facing in the tournament are only going to help them later in the basketball season.
“When we started coming to this tournament 20 years ago, there were a handful of tournaments in the state at this time of the year,” Garner said. “Now there are tournaments all over the place. Everybody sees if you go home on Christmas break and don’t play until January, you are going to be in trouble. For us to come over here where the competition level is so high, it is really good because for three days. We have to compete at a real high level to be in games.”
Beebe Lady BadgersThe Beebe Lady Badgers knocked out Little Rock Southwest 53-41 in the first round of the Beebe Holiday Tournament on Tuesday at the Badger Sports Arena.
Beebe led 11-5 after one quarter but trailed 20-19 at halftime.
Mya Bradley led Beebe with 15 points. Joey Babel, madelyn Atkins and Amya Bonds scored 12 points each. Mackenzie Ballinger added 2 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.