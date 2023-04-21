Things were close until the bottom of the sixth when Harding Academy lit up the bats to down Pangburn 9-0 in the 3A-6 Conference finale on Tuesday in Searcy.
In a shortened single round-robin league schedule, both teams came into the game with perfect 4-0 3A-6 records, making it a true winner-takes-all conference finale for the outright championship. Pangburn kept it close through five innings despite going down 3-0 early, but the Lady 'Cats broke things open in the sixth, and sent the Lady Tigers three and out in the top of the seventh to clinch the No. 1 seed for next week's district tournament to be played in Pangburn.
“We scratched a run here and there,” Lady Wildcats coach Rusty Garner said. “We hadn't been clean with it, and they helped us a little bit. Either they're going to come back and tie it at three, or we're about to bust it open and go up six or seven. We strung together two or three really good at-bats, but we had been leaving people on. But Liv Lang had a bases-clearing double, and all of a sudden, you've got a little bit of breathing room, and everybody's just swinging easier.
The Lady Wildcats left two on in the bottom of the first, and again in the fifth inning before coming up big in the sixth. Things got started when senior first baseman and recent ASU-Newport signee Sarah Davis came away with a big hit to score freshman Emma Floyd to give Harding Academy a 4-0 lead. Fellow freshman Tristyn Mahanay was then walked by Pangburn pitcher Kandyce Reed to load the bases for the Wildcats. Lang then came away with the biggest hit of the game when her double into deep left field scored Kayson Reeves, Davis and Mahanay to make it 7-0.
Freshman Mackenzie Byrd then tripled to left to score Lang, and McKenney Sheffield followed that with a triple of her own to bring in Byrd for the final score.
In the circle, it was another dominant performance for super freshman Ace Ellis, who went all 7 innings, with 7 strikeouts, 3 hits and no walks allowed. Ellis also helped herself out at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, RBI and one run scored. Watson and Davis each had a RBI, and Lang came out with the biggest bat with 4 RBI from 3 hits, including a double. Sheffield and Byrd each had a hit, RBI and a run scored. Floyd had 2 hits and 2 runs scored.
“Ace Ellis was terrific inside the circle today,” Garner said. “I thought she kept them off balance. Defensively, we were really clean today. That was one of our better days defensively. We had two outfield put-outs. Sarah Davis had a big swing there in that last inning. She's an All-State senior. You expect her to swing it well, and she did there.”
With the win, the Lady Wildcats claimed their second-consecutive 3A-6 Conference championship with an overall record of 13-5 and a final conference record of 5-0. They will close out regular-season play on Monday with two non-conference games at Valley Springs as a primer for the district tourney later in the week.
The Lady Tigers will claim the No. 2 seed when they host the district tournament this week with an overall record of 13-8 and final conference record of 4-1. Pangburn will host Beebe on Monday in a non-conference tournament primer.
