Things were close until the bottom of the sixth when Harding Academy lit up the bats to down Pangburn 9-0 in the 3A-6 Conference finale on Tuesday in Searcy.

In a shortened single round-robin league schedule, both teams came into the game with perfect 4-0 3A-6 records, making it a true winner-takes-all conference finale for the outright championship. Pangburn kept it close through five innings despite going down 3-0 early, but the Lady 'Cats broke things open in the sixth, and sent the Lady Tigers three and out in the top of the seventh to clinch the No. 1 seed for next week's district tournament to be played in Pangburn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.