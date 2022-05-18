While most sports teams are shooting for a repeat state championship, the mood around the team may be tense. That’s not the case with the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats soccer team.
Harding Academy will play Episcopal Collegiate School of Little Rock in the Class 3A state title game Friday at 2 p.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex. Harding Academy is the reigning state champions, having beat Green Forest in the finals a year ago.
“We feel very blessed to be put in this situation again,” Harding Academy coach Angie Harlow said. “It is a lot of honor and pride to be put in this situation. We’re excited to have another week together. That’s what I told the girls going into the semis. Let’s do this so we can have another week together. This team just loves being together. They are a great group of girls.
“We’re just super, super excited.”
Episcopal enters the championship game on a 12-game winning streak. The Lady Wildcats are 13-1. In the state tournament, They beat Danvielle, Riverview and Central Arkansas Christian by a combined 19-1. Episcopal averaged 7.7 goals per game.
Harding Academy is 10-2 on the season. The Lady Wildcats beat Thaden, Maumelle Charter and Green Forest by a combined 22-1.
The Lady Wildcats are averaging 5.3 goals per game.
“We’ve just got to play Wildcat soccer,” Harlow said, referring to her team’s chances to repeat as state champions. “We need to be fast and controlled. We’ve got to have good touches and be first to the ball.
“We’ve got a pretty fast team. We can use that to our advantage. We’re not worried about individual stats. In every game, we have a number of girls that come up with a goal or a defensive play.”
Harlow said the Lady Wildcats’ defense needs to stay wide.
“They need to be aggressive and do what they’ve been doing,” she said.
Harding Academy's program has only been in existence for four seasons. In its inaugural season, Harding Academy lost to CAC in the 2019 title game. The 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. And last season, Harding Academy beat Green Forest for the state title.
Tickets for the state-championship game can be purchased at ahsaa.org/tickets.
