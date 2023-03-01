sheffield

McKenney Sheffield scored 16 points for Harding Academy in a 74-43 victory over Mountain Home in the opening round of the 3A State tournament on Wednesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

LAMAR — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats had an impressive second half as they steadily pulled away from Mountain View in a 74-43 mercy-ruled victory over the Lady Yellowjackets Wednesday night at Warrior Pavillion in the first round of the 3A State basketball tournament.

Senior Callie Citty scored inside almost at will in the third quarter for the Lady Wildcats on her way to a game-high 23 points, enough to earn her the honors as Player of the Game. Junior Khloe Fullerton and senior McKenney Sheffield both finished with 16 points a piece as junior guard Jamanno Akpanudo had a season-best 15 points, all of which came from three-point shots.

