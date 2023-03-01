LAMAR — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats had an impressive second half as they steadily pulled away from Mountain View in a 74-43 mercy-ruled victory over the Lady Yellowjackets Wednesday night at Warrior Pavillion in the first round of the 3A State basketball tournament.
Senior Callie Citty scored inside almost at will in the third quarter for the Lady Wildcats on her way to a game-high 23 points, enough to earn her the honors as Player of the Game. Junior Khloe Fullerton and senior McKenney Sheffield both finished with 16 points a piece as junior guard Jamanno Akpanudo had a season-best 15 points, all of which came from three-point shots.
“They shot exceptionally well,” Lady Wildcats coach Rusty Garner said. “When you shoot as well as they did tonight, everything else kind of comes easy. You rebound a little better, you defend a little better, everything just kind of comes to you. I thought the real story the kids shooting as well as they did.”
The Lady Wildcats (25-7) put down somewhat of a margin in the second quarter to take a 28-19 at the half, but the third quarter left no doubt as Harding outscored the Yellowjackets 26-11 during the frame to take a 54-32 lead into the final period.
With the victory, Harding Academy moves on the the quarterfinal round of state, and will take on top-seeded Bergman Friday at 1 p.m. The Lady Panthers advanced on Tuesday with a 61-52 victory over Jessieville.
Manila 63, Rose Bud 58 (Boys)
Things were going Rose Bud's way until the 3:02 mark of the fourth quarter when senior and team leader Rece Hipp collected his fifth personal foul. At that point, the Ramblers held a narrow 51-50 lead but the much larger Lions took advantage of the absence of Rose Bud's floor general in the final minutes to send the Ramblers home after one round of the 3A State tournament.
Hipp led the Rambers with 19 points with 18 points for Bryce Walls and 13 points for Jace Goodwin. Rose Bud finished the season with a 20-9 record.
