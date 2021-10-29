The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats volleyball team finished the 2021 season by winning 7 of its last 8 matches, including the 3A-Northwest District Tournament and a first-round match in the Class 3A state tournament.
Harding Academy beat Dover in three games to win the district tournament, avenging an earlier loss to the Lady Pirates in give games.
In the win at the district tournament at Rose Bud, Harding Academy won 25-14, 25-20, 25-11.
“It was the best match we’ve played all year,” Harding Academy coach Tod Traughber said. “We came out on fire. We had lost to Dover in a match we felt we should have won. We came out ready to go.”
The Harding Academy students showed up in full force at Rose Bud that night, Traughber said.
“The energy in that gym was electric,” Traughber said. “The coach at Rose Bud said they had not had a noise at that level in a long time. The fans were huge for Dover and huge for us.
“We were able to come out and dominate from the beginning. It was a wonderful match. We took that energy with us into the state tournament.”
Harding Academy was matched up with Walnut Ridge in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at Paris High School. Harding Academy beat the the Lady Bobcats in four games on Tuesday. The scores were 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17.
The Lady Wildcats had struggled with Walnut Ridge in a match at Harris Gym on Sept. 30, winning in five games after dropping the first two games.
“A lot of that determination and a lot of that energy carried through from the district tournament to the state tournament,” Traughber said. “We were able to play extremely well against Walnut Ridge. We really played well throughout.”
Harding Academy’s season came to an end with a three-game loss to Baptist Prep on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Wildcats 25-7, 25-8, 25-8.
“Unfortunately, the story was a completely different narrative,” Traughber said. “We struggled with their very first server. And, unfortunately, we never recovered.”
Traughber said he thought his team did a great job of preparing for the match against Baptist Prep.
“The girls had played hard against similar competition all year,” he said. “In the quarterfinal round, Baptist Prep played a near perfect match. We struggled to keep up with them. Unfortunately, the result was a sweep.”
Despite the scores not being close against Baptist Prep, Traughber said his team never gave up.
“There was never a look of quit in the girls’ eyes — not from the start of Set 1 until the end of Set 3,” he said. “I know that score is not who we are. I don’t think that the moment overwhelmed them. I just think that Baptist Prep put together a near-perfect match, and we struggled to respond.
“I’m so proud of the girls and how they continued to fight throughout. That was the message in every timeout — we don’t quit playing. We keep fighting from start to finish. And we did. We just ran into a buzzsaw. I’m super proud of how we fought. I’m super impressed with how Baptist Prep played. And, in the end, the score was representative of how the match went.”
Baptist Prep lost to Hackett in three games in the state semifinals Thursday. Paris will play Hackett for the state title today at 11 a.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
The Lady Wildcats will lose two seniors off this year’s squad. They are Becca Dugger, who is an all-state performer, and Chloe Odell.
“We’re grateful for their efforts and for leading us all year long,” Traughber said. “We are looking forward to honoring them at our end-of-season banquet coming up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.