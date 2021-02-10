The Jacksonville Lady Titans used a strong third quarter en route to holding off the Beebe Lady Badgers for a 58-53 win Tuesday night at the Badger Sports Arena.
Beebe led 21-16 late in the first half. Jacksonville scored the final five points of the second quarter to tie the game at 21-21.
Beebe reclaimed the lead at 25-21 after consecutive baskets by Madelyn Atkins and Joey Babel. From there, the Lady Titans went on a 16-5 run to lead 37-30 after three quarters.
Jacksonville’s Aerial Morant scored 8 of her game-high 26 points in the third quarter.
Jacksonville scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to lead 42-30 with 7:18 left.
Beebe went on a 14-4 run to close the gap to 46-44 with 3:43 left. Babel scored six during the run.
“They fought hard,” Beebe coach Greg Richey said. “We made a few too many mistakes in the third quarter. We had multiple opportunities to score or we’d turn the ball over or take a bad shot for about four of five trips in a row, allowing them to hang around.
“Then they got on a little run. That was the difference in the game, the third quarter.”
The Lady Badgers committed eight turnovers in the third quarter.
Jacksonville pushed its lead back to seven points at 54-47 with 1:33 left. Beebe’s Mya Bradley hit a short jumper. After two Jacksonville free throws, Bradley scored on a drive to the basket to make the score 56-51 with 44 seconds left.
After a Jacksonville turnover, Bradley hit two foul shots with 31.4 seconds left to make it a one-possession game at 56-53. Jacksonville made 2 of 4 free throws in the final 23.4 seconds to get the win.
Bradley led Beebe with 16 points. Atkins, who joined the Beebe Lady Badgers 1,000-point scoring club with a 3-pointer in the first quarter, finished with 15 points. Babel had 13. Teighlor Farmer had 6. Amya Bonds had 2. Emily Bevill had 1.
The Lady Badgers are now 10-14 on the season.
“We’re playing with everybody,” Richey said. “We beat Sylvan Hills here, which was a really good win for us. But we lost to Little Rock Parkview in a close game, and we lost to Benton by four. We’re right there with everybody. Little Rock Christian is probably the class of the conference. But as far as 2-7, it can be pretty equal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.