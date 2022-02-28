ROSE BUD – The Pangburn Lady Tigers defeated Manila 51-42 in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament Saturday at Rambler Arena.
Pangburn (22-12) was not intimidated by the bigger team, they just went out on the court and were determined not to lose the basketball game according to the Lady Tigers coach Christi Roland said after the win.
“We knew that they were a good team, and they won their conference, so we knew that we would have our work cut out for us,” Roland said. “My girls were up for the challenge and they just wanted to do what it took to win,”
What it took to defeat the Lady Lions by the Lady Tigers was to get on the floor and fight for the loose balls on the court, leave a lot of sweat and skin on the court and take full advantage of the possession arrow.
Leading the Lady Tigers attack was senior guard Brynlee Huggins with 20 points, junior power forward Haylee Phillips scored 14 points, junior guard Rivers McKee with 8 points and junior forward Kelsey Houston scored 7 points.
In the second half, the Lady Tigers started to lose the momentum of the game, Manila was finding some success on the offensive side of the court by attacking the rim but also dominating the board.
That is the time that Phillips and Houston went to work late in the third quarter and that changed the tempo of the game and the momentum started to find it preferred the company of Pangburn’s bench.
“Phillips does not know what she is capable of doing,” Roland said. “I thought that they didn’t have an answer for her. I thought that she could make things happen.”
Also making it happen on the court on the defensive side Houston was being physical and tough; she was determined to get to every loose ball that she could reach. At the end of one scrum in the fourth quarter she checked her elbows to see if there was any skin left on her right forearm.
“She does a lot of the dirty work,” Roland said in describing Holland. “She does a lot of the work that other girls don’t want to do, and she will get in there and guard the best opponent offensive player , she will take a charge and get a rebound and she is scrappy and she knows that we need that to be able to win.”
Leading the Lady Lions in scoring Madison Hitchcock scored 14 points, followed by Sadie MacDonald with 12 points, Olivia May with 5 points, Emily Johnson with 4 points, Taylor Perkins with three and Kara Watts with 2 points.
“This is a good group and they work hard all year and they get along well and we don’t want the year to end,” Roland said. “We just want to prolong it as much as we can.”
