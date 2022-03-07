HARRISON — Pangburn was defeated by Booneville 60-43 Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at North Arkansas College.
Booneville started the game with a full court press, and that helped the Lady Bearcats offense to jump out to a 8-0 lead.
Pangburn could not control the speed of the game, which is important to the Lady Tigers ability to get good looks at the basket, relax and take the shot. The three missed layups in the first quarter might have made the offense lose confidence with their offense.
Pangburn basketball coach Christi Rolland said that her team did not have the best offensive star,t and that the Lady Tigers were not used to the spotlight of the tournament.
“We got off to a really bad start. I think that they were big-eyed about not being on that platform,” Rolland said. “We got hot there towards the end. We were seeing how far that it was going to take us. We knew that they were going to pressure, and that they were going to come with it.”
Rolland also said that the Lady Tigers made a lot of mistakes that are uncharacteristic of the Lady Tigers and the girls know that you can’t win by making unforced errors on the court.
Leading the offense for the Lady Tigers was Rivers McKee, who scored 12 points. Kandyce Reed scored 9 points on three 3-pointers. Kelsie Houston scored all of her 7 points in the second half. Brynlee Huggins and Haylee Phillips scored 4 points each. Miranda Redman and Kaylie Waire scored 3 points each.
Rolland reminded her team that the game of basketball stays the same and is played the same way during the regular season, conference tournament and in the state championship. The missed layups, the bad decisions with the basketball by throwing passes over the heads or in a crowd of the different color jersey. Those types of turnovers are not made by the Lady Tigers.
“That is not typical of us,” Rolland said. “If we had this game and a chance to be replayed several times I would say that we are not going to do that.”
Booneville coach Tim Goers said that he would not say that was the Lady Bearcats’ best first half of the season but having four starters in double figures, made him appreciate the work from his team.
“We shot the ball well, we moved it, and we hit the open shooter,” Goers said. “We had four girls that scored in double figures tonight and our leading scorer was not one of them. It was our best balanced game in the first half of the season.”
Booneville junior guard Leigh Swint led the Lady Bearcats with 16 points.
Rolland is hoping that when the underclassmen for the Lady Tigers return to the gym in the fall with the lesson learned on what it takes to get to the State Tournament, the pressure of being under the spotlight with the tournament experience, that it will give the Lady Tigers confidence for next season.
“They felt the pressure coming on this stage, maybe they got used to it,” Rolland said. “I am so excited about the ones that are coming back next year. We had one senior, Huggins, who is an awesome player and will be missed but everybody will be back for us and that is a positive.”
