CONWAY — The Pangburn Lady Tigers stepped up in classification to take on Class 6A Conway on Thursday.

The Lady Wampus Cats scored seven first-inning runs en route to an 11-1 win over the Class 3A Lady Tigers. With the loss, Pangburn falls to 12-6 on the season. Pangburn is tied with Harding Academy for first place in the 3A-2 conference at 4-0.

