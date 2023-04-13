CONWAY — The Pangburn Lady Tigers stepped up in classification to take on Class 6A Conway on Thursday.
The Lady Wampus Cats scored seven first-inning runs en route to an 11-1 win over the Class 3A Lady Tigers. With the loss, Pangburn falls to 12-6 on the season. Pangburn is tied with Harding Academy for first place in the 3A-2 conference at 4-0.
Pangburn fell behind 9-0 after two innings before plating a run in the top of the third.
Pangburn’s Kaylie Waire led off the inning with a single. She eventually scored on a ground out by Candice Reed to make the score 9-1.
Conway got that run back in the bottom of the third. The Lady Wampus Cats also scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth.
Pangburn finished with three hits — one each by Wire, Reed and Courtney Vess.
Pangburn also committed six errors in the loss.
Vess did not get out of the first inning, giving up seven runs — all unearned. Reed relieved her and pitched well, allowing four runs on five hits. Only one of the runs was earned.
Pangburn was coming off a 7-2 win over Lonoke on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Jackrabbits scored two runs in the top of the second. Pangburn took a 4-2 lead with four runs in the bottom of the third.
Pangburn added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to account for the scoring.
Emma Moorehead led the offensive charge for the Lady Tigers, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. All three of her hits were doubles.
Reed was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Waire, Katie Fry and Lillyan Reynolds each scored one run.
Vess and Fry had two hits apiece.
Reed got the win for the Lady Tigers. She gave up only four hits and struck out 10 in seven innings of work.
