PANGBURN — A strong start was not enough for the Lady Tigers as Episcopal Collegiate shook off a slow start and dominated the rest of the way during the Lady Wildcats' 45-33 victory in the semifinal round of the 3A-6 District Tournament at Tiger Arena Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Tigers (18-17) took an early 8-2 lead in the first quarter before Episcopal (25-3) came back to tie it 8-all at the end of the period. The second quarter had a much different look as the Lady Wildcats forced a number of turnovers from Pangburn and capitalized for a 20-16 lead at halftime. Pangburn was not technically out of it until the final minute of the third quarter when a Wildcat three pointer gave them a 37-22 lead.
“It's the third time we've played them, and we knew their defense is really tough,” Lady Tigers head coach Christy Rolland said. “One hard thing about them is, everybody can score. I thought the kids worked hard, I thought we hustled. We just didn't get enough shots. There were some streaks where we didn't score. I think that was the difference.”
Episcopal threatened to get away in the second quarter with a 20-12 lead, but the Lady Tigers responded before the break with a six-point run, capped by a basket from Haylee Phillips with 23 seconds left in the half to set the margin at 20-16 heading into the third quarter. The Lady 'Cats were able to generate a number of steals at mid court, many of which were converted into points in transition.
“We got too fast for what we were planning on doing,” Rolland said. “That resulted in turnovers. We settled down and got back on track.”
The Lady Wildcats opened the second half with a 7-0 run before Senior Rivers McKee scored inside for Pangburn to make it 27-18 at the 5:28 mark of the third quarter. Kelsie Houston answered the next Wildcat score when she drove in the paint for two, and McKee converted again following an Episcopal three pointer by Laney Marsh. That made it 32-22, but Episcopal went on another 7-1 over the remainder of the third to put it away.
Phillips led the Lady Tigers with 11 points while McKee added 9 points. Houston finished with 7 points for Pangburn. For Episcopal, Marsh led with 15 points while Elois Moore added 10 points.
The Lady Tigers will be the No. 4 seed out of the 3A-6 Conference at this coming week's 3A-3 Regional Tournament at Rose Bud. Pangburn entered last year's regional tourney a a 4-seed and made it to the finals. Rolland, now in her 23rd season as Pangburn head coach, is hoping history will repeat itself this year.
“We were a 4-seed last year,” Rolland said. “We're playing off that to say, hey, it's one game. So who knows what happens with one game.”
