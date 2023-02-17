PANGBURN — A strong start was not enough for the Lady Tigers as Episcopal Collegiate shook off a slow start and dominated the rest of the way during the Lady Wildcats' 45-33 victory in the semifinal round of the 3A-6 District Tournament at Tiger Arena Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Tigers (18-17) took an early 8-2 lead in the first quarter before Episcopal (25-3) came back to tie it 8-all at the end of the period. The second quarter had a much different look as the Lady Wildcats forced a number of turnovers from Pangburn and capitalized for a 20-16 lead at halftime. Pangburn was not technically out of it until the final minute of the third quarter when a Wildcat three pointer gave them a 37-22 lead.

