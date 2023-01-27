Pangburn upped the pressure in the second half on the way to a 58-35 victory over Riverview Friday night at the Riverview Activities Center.
The Lady Tigers improved to 15-13 overall and 6-4 in the 3A-6 Conference. Riverview is now 6-13 overall and 2-8 in conference play.
Both teams got off to sluggish starts with a resulting 11-9 Pangburn lead after one quarter, but the Lady Tigers started finding their way to the rack in the second quarter and built a 26-19 lead at the half. In the third quarter, Pangburn started off with a 14-0 which gave the Lady Tigers a convincing 40-19 lead by the 3:27 mark. Riverview only managed a pair of free throws during the entire period and found themselves behind 45-21 at the end of three.
“I felt like we were just a step slow in the first half,” Lady Tigers coach Christi Rolland said. “Just kind of waiting after things happened, waiting to move. I felt like we kind of got into the groove in the second half.”
Senior guard Rivers McKee led Pangburn with a game-high 19 points, followed by 9 points each for senior forwards Haylee Phillips and Kelsie Houston. Miranda Redman finished with 6 points for the Lady Tigers. For Riverview, Gracie Zachary and Mattie Hawkins each had 6 points.
“She's a senior, she's been there,” Rolland said of McKee. “She's played all throughout senior high. She's a special player, she can go inside, outside. She does a little bit of everything.”
Pangburn will host Bald Knob Monday for a make-up game and will play at Harding Academy on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.