McKee

Pangburn senior Rivers McKee drives inside against Riverview defender Makayla Hale during the Lady Tigers' 58-35 victory on Friday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Pangburn upped the pressure in the second half on the way to a 58-35 victory over Riverview Friday night at the Riverview Activities Center.

The Lady Tigers improved to 15-13 overall and 6-4 in the 3A-6 Conference. Riverview is now 6-13 overall and 2-8 in conference play.

