PANGBURN — The Lady Tigers’ defense held Rose Bud to just five points in the third quarter and defeated the Lady Ramblers 48-35 inside the Tigers Den on Tuesday night, improving Pangburn’s 3A-6 Conference record to 5-3 and in fourth place in the league’s standings, still three games behind conference leader Helena.
Pangburn coach Christi Rolland said that her team wanted to come out of the locker room ready to be physical and play Lady Tiger’s style of basketball, which put pressure on the basketball and force mistakes that would lead to fast break opportunities for the Tigers.
Leading the Lady Tigers from the floor senior guard Rivers McKee with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Senior forward Kelsie Houston scored 8 points and 2 rebounds followed by senior forward Miranda Redman with 7 points, senior guard Kaylie Ware 5 points, senior forward Haylee Phillips also scored 5 points for the Lady Tigers. Sophomore guard Tori Collett scored 2 points and sophomore power forward Rylee Ramsey finished the night with 3 rebounds and 1 point.
Rolland’s team gained valuable experience out on the floor last March at the state’s basketball tournament, which has helped the seniors to be good leaders out on the floor that don’t panic and that helps out on the court.
“We have five seniors out there and their roles have changed,” Rolland said. “They are stepping up to the challenge and I know it will continue.”
In the third quarter, Pangburn used a 2-1-2 full court press that gave Rose Bud trouble and forcing the Lady Rambler to throw too many passes that did not come close to the target. Instead the ball would be deflected and get loose causing 50/50 ball situations. Players from both teams would be diving hard on to the hardwood court trying to capture the ball.
“Our defense helps us get offense,” Rolland said. “They can get a chip on their shoulder and I mean that in a positive way, they go out there and get something done.”
Coming back onto the court for the second half the Lady Ramblers only trailed Pangburn 22-20, but the creation of the loose ball and not taking care of the basketball which made the continuity of Rose Buds offense look like it was out of sync. In the second half, the rhythm of the Lady Ramblers offense was never established and the lack of offense made the defense work harder.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Ramblers sophomore Taylor Wilhite led her team with 15 points and 5 rebounds followed by senior guard Aubree Calhoun with 8 points, freshman Blakeleight Foster 7 points and senior Kacilyn Bishop finished the scoring for the Lady Ramblers with 5 points.
The action in the 3A-6 conference will continue for both teams this week, Pangburn will be traveling Helena-Central to face the undefeated conference-leading Lady Cougars on Friday, while Rose Bud will try to snap the four-game losing streak at home against Harding Academy.
