McKee

Pangburn senior guard Rivers McKee drives to the basket against Rose Bud's defense during the Lady Tigers' 48-35 victory over the Lady Ramblers Tuesday night at the Tigers Den.

 Mel Suiter | special to The Daily Citizen

PANGBURN — The Lady Tigers’ defense held Rose Bud to just five points in the third quarter and defeated the Lady Ramblers 48-35 inside the Tigers Den on Tuesday night, improving Pangburn’s 3A-6 Conference record to 5-3 and in fourth place in the league’s standings, still three games behind conference leader Helena.

Pangburn coach Christi Rolland said that her team wanted to come out of the locker room ready to be physical and play Lady Tiger’s style of basketball, which put pressure on the basketball and force mistakes that would lead to fast break opportunities for the Tigers.

