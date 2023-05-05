ROSE BUD — It was the toughest possible draw for a top seed as Pangburn fell to Mayflower 9-2 in the opening round of the 3A-3 Regional softball tournament on Thursday, failing to qualify for next week's state tournament.

The Lady Tigers, who earned the No. 1 seed out of the 3A-6 Conference after a thrilling victory over league rival Harding Academy in the district championship, did not find the same luck in their regional opener against a Mayflower team which had been ranked high through most of the regular season before being upset in the semifinals of their district tourney, coming into regionals as a quite deceptive No. 4 seed. It was the opening game of the tournament at noon, and set a trend for the day as every other 3A-6 team lost in the first round.

