ROSE BUD — It was the toughest possible draw for a top seed as Pangburn fell to Mayflower 9-2 in the opening round of the 3A-3 Regional softball tournament on Thursday, failing to qualify for next week's state tournament.
The Lady Tigers, who earned the No. 1 seed out of the 3A-6 Conference after a thrilling victory over league rival Harding Academy in the district championship, did not find the same luck in their regional opener against a Mayflower team which had been ranked high through most of the regular season before being upset in the semifinals of their district tourney, coming into regionals as a quite deceptive No. 4 seed. It was the opening game of the tournament at noon, and set a trend for the day as every other 3A-6 team lost in the first round.
Mayflower took an early 2-0 in the first inning before Pangburn answered one of those scores in the bottom of the second inning when junior Kylie Shirley singled and then scored on a RBI hit from
freshman Ellisa Frankin. Franklin attempted to make it a triple, but was tagged out third base to end the second inning.
The Lady Eagles added a run in the top of the fourth and three more in the fifth, stretching their lead to 6-1. One more in the top of the sixth gave them a 7-1 advantage before freshman Katie Fry gave Pangburn its only other score when she led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple and scored when classmate Emma Moorehead doubled to right field.
In the top of the seventh, Mayflower took advantage of the frustration from Pangburn's defense, as the Eagles scored two more times off fielding errors. Senior Miranda Redman led off the bottom of the seventh with a single for Pangburn, but the next three batters grounded out, giving the win to the Eagles.
It was the final game as a Lady Tiger for a number of seniors, most notably standout pitcher Kandyce Reed, on a team which was almost split equally between seniors and freshman. Pangburn finished the season as 3A-6 Conference regular-season runners up and District champions with a final record of 17.9
