ROSE BUD — Pangburn had difficulty containing Clinton’s taller players in the second half, leading to a 53-46 loss to the Lady Yellowjackets in the championship game of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament Tuesday night at Rambler Arena.
Pangburn will play Booneville in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Saturday at 4 p.m. at North Arkansas College in Harrison. The Lady Bearcats are 28-1 with their only loss coming to Valley Springs in the semifinals of the Region 1 tournament
In the loss to Clinton, the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Kelsi Houston hit a short jumper less than 10 seconds into the game. Rivers McKee followed with two free throws. Brynlee Huggins scored a field goal before McKee hit 1 of 2 free throws to account for the run.
Clinton finally got on the board when Alexa Booker scored with 4:16 left in the first quarter. Sydney Standridge then scored on a putback to make the score 7-4.
Huggins followed with a 3-pointer to give the Lady Tigers a 10-4 lead with 2:53 left. Clinton scored the final four points of the quarter to trail 10-8.
Pangburn’s Haylee Phillips scored on the low block following a pass from McKee with 7:04 left in the first half to give the Lady Tigers a 12-9 lead.
Clinton went on a 9-2 run to take a 17-14 lead.
Pangburn responded with a 6-1 run to take a 20-18 lead. The score was tied 20-20 at halftime.
However, as the first half horn sounded, Clinton’s Erika Sykes was called for an unsportsmanlike technical foul. Before the second half started, Huggins sank two free throws to give her team a 22-20 lead.
Both teams went on a mini runs. Clinton scored 7 in a row to take a 27-22 lead. Pangburn then scored 6 in a row to 28-27 lead. Huggins and Phillips each hit two free throws then Phillips added a bucket.
Clinton rallied to lead 34-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
They Lady Yellowjackets pushed their lead to 38-30 with 6:29 left in the game. Pangburn cut the deficit to four points on several occasions, the last coming at 48-44 with 1:01 left.
Each team missed a shot before Pangburn was forced to foul. Clinton made 5 of 8 free throws in the final 33 seconds.
Pangburn coach Christi Rolland said Clinton’s length caused her team matchup problems.
“We got in foul trouble,” she said. “My big girl [Phillips] didn’t get to play as much as we’d hope because she was in foul trouble, which really hurt us. Their size did hurt us. We were trying to block out and get some over-the-back calls to help us. It just didn’t go our way.”
Huggins led Pangburn with 17 pants. Phillips had 12 points before fouling out with 2:09 left in the game. McKee added 7. Scoring 4 each were Houston and Miranda Redman. Kaylie Waire had 2.
Kylie Lasater led Clinton with 16 points.
Rolland said this is the first time her players have made the regional tournament, which was a goal coming into the season. The Lady Tigers were the fourth seed coming out of the 3A-2 district tournament. They upset Manila in the first round and advanced to the championship game with a 58-54 overtime win over Mountain View on Monday.
“Once we got there, we realized that we can do this,” Rolland said. “The girls believed in themselves and in each other. They are a good group of girls. They are competitors. So with each win that we got, they kept believing a little bit more.
“I think we’re getting hot at the right time.”
Clinton 58,
Mountain View 54
The Pangburn Lady Tigers are headed to the finals of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament after beating Mountain View 58-54 in overtime on Monday at Rambler Arena.
The score was tied 45-45 at the end of regulation. Mountain View’s Josie Storey made 2 of 3 free throws with 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
In the extra period, Pangburn’s Brylee Huggins and Haylee Phillips each hit 3-pointers to help propel the Lady Tigers to the win.
Huggins and Phillips each scored 26 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Scoring 2 each were Miranda Redman and Rivers McKee.
Storey led Mountain View with 29 points.
