WALNUT RIDGE — The Pangburn Lady Tigers are headed to the Class 3A state softball tournament.
Pangburn beat Walnut Ridge 6-1 in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament on Friday. With the win, Pangburn will play in the semifinals and either the championship game or third-place game on Saturday. The. Lady Tigers are now qualified for the Class 3A state tournament next week.
The score was tied 1-1 after one inning. Pangburn’s Kaylie Waire scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the score.
The Lady Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the third. Kylie Shirley hit a home run after Onica Snelson reached on a bunt single.
Pangburn scored three times in the bottom of the sixth. Kandyce Reed hit a three-run homer with Waire and Shelson on base.
Pangburn finished with 11 hits. Waire, Snelson, Reed and Kaylea Lawson had two hits each. Also getting hits were Shirley, Erican Janson and Mirdanda Redman.
Reed got the win. She allowed only one unearned run while striking out seven. She gave up 2 hits.
