bishop

Rose Bud hitter Abby Bishop is not a senior, but still has the most on-court experience of any of this year’s Lady Rambler players as the only returning starter off last year’s team.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Rebuilding is the name of the game for the Rose Bud Lady Ramblers heading into the 2023 state high-school volleyball season. Rose Bud is coming off a strong season last year after qualifying for the state tournament in a tough 3A-Northwest Conference and even tougher Regional tournament, but the biggest contributors from that group all graduated this past spring.

That included an all-conference level setter, two strong offensive players and a multi-sport defensive specialist. This year, however, there is plenty of optimism in the Rambler camp with their recent run of successes over the past few seasons helping to establish tradition and a healthy culture within the team.

