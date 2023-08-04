Rebuilding is the name of the game for the Rose Bud Lady Ramblers heading into the 2023 state high-school volleyball season. Rose Bud is coming off a strong season last year after qualifying for the state tournament in a tough 3A-Northwest Conference and even tougher Regional tournament, but the biggest contributors from that group all graduated this past spring.
That included an all-conference level setter, two strong offensive players and a multi-sport defensive specialist. This year, however, there is plenty of optimism in the Rambler camp with their recent run of successes over the past few seasons helping to establish tradition and a healthy culture within the team.
“We have a lot of new parts this year,” Lady Ramblers coach Joey Pruitt said. “We’re just trying to figure some things out, how to play together and get different groups into the mix. We’re trying to get a little bit of chemistry going. We lost five starters off last year’s team.”
Senior setter Kaynan Compton is getting her first experience as a varsity starter this year, but has been a regular part of the rotation since her sophomore year. Junior Taylor Wilhite and senior Soni Beene were starters at times last season due to injuries, and will go as full-time starters this fall.
Replacing the size of departed senior Avery Patchell at the net will be Abby Bishop, who is the only true returning starter to this years’ team.
“She was a very solid player for us,” Pruitt said. “You can’t teach somebody how to be six feet tall, so she uses her height to her advantage. She’s still learning, but she’s done a real good job for us, both last year and in junior high.”
The Lady Ramblers have looked good in their recent team camps, and hosted a three-team camp on Thursday against Cedar Ridge and local conference rival Riverview.
“This was our last camp for the summer,” Pruitt said. “We went to Quitman this past Tuesday, so we’ve got about six games in this week. That’s all the games we get for the summer, then two weeks of practice, and then we’ll be ready to start the season. I like the progress. I wish we had a few more camps to play. We’ve got a good mix of young kids, some solid seniors who will be starting. I look to play seven on varsity at a minimum.”
The Lady Ramblers will also get help in the form of freshman move-in Mollie Barnett. Barnett has practiced with the team throughout the summer, and Pruitt said he expects her to be an instant contributor as a middle blocker at the net.
The Lady Ramblers will get the season underway on Aug. 21 when they host Bald Knob at Rambler Arena, and will open 3A-Northwest Conference play on Aug. 29 at Bergman.
