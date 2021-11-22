The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers notched their first win of the season on Friday, beating Woodlawn 55-23.
Rose Bud led 28-3 after one quarter and 42-13 at halftime.
Kyndal Rooks led Rose Bud with 25 points. She scored 17 points in the first quarter. Kyanna Poole had 7. Scoring 6 each were Sarah Hartle and Ana Norris. Ella Wise had 5. Scoring 2 each were Aubree Calhoun, Dani Foster and Sunni Campbell.
In boys action, Rose Bud beat Woodlawn 78-32.
The Ramblers led 21-16 after one quarter and 48-27 at halftime.
Jace Goodwin led Rose Bud with 20 points. He hit six 3-pointers. Caden Heck had 14 points. He hit four 3-pointers. Tanner Rooks has 12 points. Avery Orman added 11. Rece Hipp scored 10. Jared Wray had 8. Bryce Walls added 3.
