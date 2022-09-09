It was everything a conference match between local rivals could hope to deliver as Rose Bud came from behind to claim a closely-contested 3-2 road victory (23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12) over Harding Academy at Harris Gym on Thursday.

The Lady Ramblers (9-2, 3-0 conf.) fell behind two games to one and were one point away from losing the match with Harding Academy leading 24-22 in Game 4 with serve, but a fault, followed by an ace from Rose Bud’s Addie Bishop and a four-hit violation against the Lady Wildcats secured the fourth game for the visitors. Rose Bud broke a 9-9 tie in the deciding Game 5 as outside hitter Avery Patchall utilized her dominant size to control the net in the final points, reeling off three kills to put the Lady Ramblers at match point. From there, Sarah Hartle set up Ana Norris for the final kill needed to complete the comeback.

