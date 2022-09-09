It was everything a conference match between local rivals could hope to deliver as Rose Bud came from behind to claim a closely-contested 3-2 road victory (23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12) over Harding Academy at Harris Gym on Thursday.
The Lady Ramblers (9-2, 3-0 conf.) fell behind two games to one and were one point away from losing the match with Harding Academy leading 24-22 in Game 4 with serve, but a fault, followed by an ace from Rose Bud’s Addie Bishop and a four-hit violation against the Lady Wildcats secured the fourth game for the visitors. Rose Bud broke a 9-9 tie in the deciding Game 5 as outside hitter Avery Patchall utilized her dominant size to control the net in the final points, reeling off three kills to put the Lady Ramblers at match point. From there, Sarah Hartle set up Ana Norris for the final kill needed to complete the comeback.
“I told the girls during the time out just to keep their heads,” Rose Bud coach Joey Pruitt said. “I felt like for a couple of sets we were spinning our wheels running uphill. They battled. All the credit in the world to the girls – I had nothing to do with it. They did that just staying composed.”
Patchall had five kills in the final game after the Lady Wildcats (2-5, 2-1 conf.) had limited her to just a single kill the game prior.
“That’s the best she’s played this year,” Pruitt said of Patchall. “We knew she had it in her. We knew coming in Harding was going to key in on our middle with Kacilyn. She’s had really big games against them in the past. As long as we can get her a good clean set where she has a chance to see the ball in front of her, she’s pretty tough to contain.
“She really got on a roll. We were going to go to her. I told them in the time out we were going to keep going to her until she either said she was tired or her shoulder went to hurting. She just kept swinging.”
Harding Academy won the opening set when freshman Ava Ellis pushed it to game point with back-to-back aces, followed by a kill from sophomore Mileigh Harlow to end it. Rose Bud responded in the next frame as a tip by Kacilyn Bishop gave Game 2 to the Lady Ramblers, 25-19.
The Lady Wildcats controlled the third game from the start, rushing out to a 7-0 lead. Rose Bud was able to close the gap and got to within 24-22 before Harding finally closed it out. Harlow came up big once again with 3 kills and 2 blocks, but she had plenty of reenforcement with kills from teammates McKenney Sheffield, Ellie Morgan and Sarah Davis.
“Rose Bud has gotten better every year,” Harding Academy coach Todd Traughber said. “This is the best I’ve seen them. They have three strong attacks. They have tall girls who can swing hard. Just as important, their defense was fantastic tonight. I thought we got several strong swings on them. This was two teams swinging hard and going for it.”
Sheffield put Harding Academy at Match Point when her fourth kill in Game 4 put the Lady Wildcats up 24-22. But a pair of side outs tied it back up before Addie Bishop’s work at the serve line turned it around for Rose Bud.
“Sometimes, it comes down to where the rotation ends at the final points,” Traughber said. “They were able to finish with an aggressive server on the back row. It pushed us out of rotation and we struggled.”
Harding Academy will not be in action this week. Rose Bud will host Midland Tuesday in non-conference play, and will return to 3A-Northwest Conference action on Thursday at Flippin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.