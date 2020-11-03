The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers caught fire in the second half from three-point distance to get the 52-21 home win over the Norma Vista Lady Redhawks on Tuesday night.
Both offenses started off slow out of the gate and both defenses played well to keep the first quartera low-scoring affair.
The Lady Ramblers only scored a layup in the first quarter when Kyndal Rooks scored at the 5:33 mark in the first quarter.
The Lady Redhawks did not fare much better. Norma Vista did not get on the board until the 4:01 mark of the first quarter off a layup from Mia James.
Kiki Garis scored the final three points in the first quarter with a layup at the 3:31 mark and then a free throw with under two minutes left. At the end of the first quarter The Lady Redhawks led 5-2.
The scoring ramped up in the second quarter with Rooks scoring five points.
Both teams went back and forth and at the half, Norma Vista held a 17-15 lead thanks to five unanswered points with under a minute to go.
The second half was dominated by the Lady Ramblers, though.
Rose Bud held Noma Vista to only four points in the entire second half while finding their range from three-point distance.
Sarah Hartle had 15 points in the game. 12 of those points came in the second half.
“Sarah and Kelsi Taylor came in and hit some big shots in the second half,” Rose Bud head coach Bradley Moss said. “I’ve got a bunch of kids that can shoot the ball. When we get hot, we can really get hot.”
The Lady Ramblers scored nine three-point baskets in the second half. Four of those three-pointers came from Hartle.
Rooks finished with 13 points in the game after scoring eight points in the second half.
Rose Bud was able to run away with the game in the second half and had the mercy rule in effect near the midway point of the final quarter.
