ROSE BUD — The chase is still on for Rose Bud trying to catch undefeated Mountain View in the 3A-2 conference race.
Still looking for their first conference win, Riverview did push the Lady Ramblers hard out on the court inside Rambler Arena on Tuesday night.
Rose Bud won 53-26.
Riverview coach Brandi Goforth said after the game that the Lady Raiders are making improvements on the court because of the hard work in preparation for the games at practice.
“I was proud of their performance tonight. Everything that we have been working on, as far as our defense, and we just need to keep finding ways for us to score,” Goforth said. “I keep preaching we have got to find ways to score.”
After 22 games, Riverview’s offense is only averaging 35 points a game. The most points that the Lady Raiders have scored this season is 63 points way back in the month of December against Carlisle.
Goforth said it is just a matter of finding ways to score and working on the development of finding some points.
“I can’t be mad at them for running the play and putting the ball up on the rim. They are listening to me,” Goforth said. “We are at practice, we are in the gym and we will work over the summer and that will be crucial for us.”
Tuesday night’s offensive game plan was for the Lady Raiders was to attack the interior of the Lady Ramblers defense. Pushing the basketball under the basket, getting the basketball to senior center Jenna Nicholson and letting her dominate the paint area. She scored 12 points to lead the Lady Raiders.
Lady Raiders junior guard Mackenzie Hale scored 9 points. Sophomore guard Sherlyn Espericueta scored 3 points, and senior guard Christa Bradley finished the scoring with 1 point.
Riverview played a 1-3-1 zone defense in the second half and Rose Bud coach Mary Emily Nash said that bothered the Lady Ramblers offense from finding anykind of rhythm in the second half.
“That 1-3-1 really bothered us; it bothered us last week against Clinton, and if I was scouting film right now and I was the other coach that is what I come out into,” Nash said. “Their length bothers us. Having that long girl on top of her is a force in the middle and makes it hard for us to skip the ball.”
Rose Bud senior guard Kyndal Rooks settled the Lady Ramblers offense down by finding the seam of the 1-3-1 and she was able to deliver her shot to the basket. Rooks finished the game with 21 points to lead the Lady Rambler offense. Rose Bud Sophomore guard Ana Norris was the only other player for the Lady Ramblers to score double figures with 10 points.
Rose Bud got offense contributions from junior guard Aubree Calhoun, who finished with 7 points. Junior guard Sarah Hartle and senior guard Ella Wise both scored 5 points. Senior guard Kyanna Poole threw in 3 points, and Sunni Campbell scored 2 points.
Nash said that the Lady Ramblers have relied too much on making perimeter shots but her team is working on getting work done by establishing confidence in attacking the interior and getting the ball up on the rim.
In the first quarter, Rose Bud forced the Riverview into committing six fouls in the quarter and allowing the Lady Ramblers to shoot free throws. Goforth made the defensive adjustment and allowed the Lady Ramblers to shoot from the perimeter and the Lady Raiders were able to get to the rebound and then get into transition.
Nash was advised to play a zone defense by her assistant Bradley Moss to let the Lady Raiders take the long shot because that would create long rebounds and eliminates the second chance opportunity with an offensive rebound by Nicholson.
