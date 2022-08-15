Don’t leave the Lady Ramblers out of the conference conversation this year.
While Atkins is set to have a stellar volleyball season with a complete rotation of big seniors, and Harding Academy returns much of it’s 3A Northwest Conference-winning squad from a year ago, Rose Bud is another team with plenty of proven experience at its disposal. The Lady Ramblers may not have the overall depth as some of their adversaries with just 12 girls from the varsity and JV groups combined, but the main eight in the starting rotation are as competitive as head coach Joey Pruitt had hoped.
“We’re getting ready to get rolling,” Pruitt said. “We’ve got a limited number this year. But it’s good for us, it gives everyone an opportunity to get plenty of playing time. Practices have been kind of mixed. We’ve had some out for church camp, summer vacations and basketball camps and what not. When we’ve had everyone here, we’ve gotten after it pretty hard.”
Senior Kamryn Bates returns to the starting rotation this season as a setter and outside hitter. Joining her will be offensive specialist Avery Patchell and junior setter Kaynan Compton. Kacilyn Bishop and senior Sarah Hartle will defend the net in the middle, while sophomore Addie Bishop and junior Ana Norris will serve as right-side hitters, and Zoey Andrews will start at Libero.
The Lady Ramblers have the experience of battling in the tough 3A Northwest last season as one of the younger groups then, suffering close 2-3 losses to league champs Harding Academy and the season finale against Bergman which effectively eliminated them from a spot in the postseason with a final record of 14-11-1.
Along with Atkins and Harding Academy, Pruitt said he also expects Dover to be in the conference hunt.
“I know they lost a few, but they have a ton of girls who play club ball,” Pruitt said. “So I expect them to be there in the mix as well. Atkins returns just an unbelievable team. Harding – they’re always going to be right there as well. I don’t know if they’ve added anybody, but I know they return a good, solid group of girls.”
There is only one starter missing from last season, but that one player happens to be two-time all-state hitter Kyanna Poole. The addition of 6-1 sophomore Bishop will undoubtedly soften much of that blow, as Pruitt says her hitting looks promising once she gets some quality playing time under her belt. The returning talent has not gone unnoticed by the Lady Ramblers’ league foes, and Pruitt said he believes his team is set to be a contender this season.
“I would like to think so,” Pruitt said. “We lost one starter off last year’s team. Now, it’s a big one, it’s going to be tough to replace the girl we lost, but we’ve got the experience back. We just have to find the right mix.”
Rose Bud will take part in the 2022 Preview Party at Harding Academy this Saturday, and will open the season on Monday at Bald Knob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.