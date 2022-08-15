Ramblers

The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers volleyball team is poised for success in the 3A Northwest Conference this season with a strong group of returning starters. The Lady Ramblers begin the season Monday at Bald Knob.

 Submitted photo

Don’t leave the Lady Ramblers out of the conference conversation this year.

While Atkins is set to have a stellar volleyball season with a complete rotation of big seniors, and Harding Academy returns much of it’s 3A Northwest Conference-winning squad from a year ago, Rose Bud is another team with plenty of proven experience at its disposal. The Lady Ramblers may not have the overall depth as some of their adversaries with just 12 girls from the varsity and JV groups combined, but the main eight in the starting rotation are as competitive as head coach Joey Pruitt had hoped.

