The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers' season came to an end at the hands of Paris in the opening round of the 3A State Volleyball tournament on Tuesday as the Lady Eagles rolled in straight sets to take a 3-0 victory and advance to yesterday's quarterfinal round.
The Lady Ramblers finish their season with an impressive 21-7 record. Paris is now 19-9 and played Baptist Prep, the No. 1 seed out of the 3A Central, yesterday afternoon for a spot in the semis.
The Lady Eagles limited Rose Bud's offense throughout most of the match. Ana Norris and Kamryn Bates managed kills in the late stages of the second set, but the Lady Ramblers did not put up a point offensively in the final set until senior Avery Patchall's ace made it 10-4. Addie Bishop added a pair of late kills, and Addie Bishop made it 22-11 with a kill before the Lady Eagles closed it out to advance.
In other first-round matches, Northwest 1 seed Atkins shut out Booneville 3-0, Northeast 2 seed Hoxie also won in a shutout over Mayflower 3-0, while West top seed Hackett handled Northwest 4 seed Salem in straight sets.
Episcopal, the Central 2 seed, downed Piggot. Central top seed Baptist Prep defeated Manila, Crowley's Ridge downed CAC and host Harding Academy won in five sets over Charleston.
