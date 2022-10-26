Patchall

Rose Bud's Avery Patchall and her fellow seniors played their final game as Ramblers in the opening round of the 3A state tournament against Paris.

 Jason King

The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers' season came to an end at the hands of Paris in the opening round of the 3A State Volleyball tournament on Tuesday as the Lady Eagles rolled in straight sets to take a 3-0 victory and advance to yesterday's quarterfinal round.

The Lady Ramblers finish their season with an impressive 21-7 record. Paris is now 19-9 and played Baptist Prep, the No. 1 seed out of the 3A Central, yesterday afternoon for a spot in the semis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.