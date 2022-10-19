The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers earned their way to the 3A state volleyball tournament in the most dramatic fashion possible with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory (19-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-9) over Valley Springs in the qualifier round of the 3A-Northwest Conference tournament Tuesday afternoon at Harris Gym on the campus of Harding Academy.

With the victory, the Lady Ramblers will move on to next week’s 3A state tournament, also at Harding Academy. The bad news for Rose Bud is that top-seed Atkins awaited them last night in the semifinal round. The loser of that match moves on to today’s consolation 3-4 seed final at 4:30 pm while the winner will go to the championship matchup at 6 pm against either Harding Academy or Salem.

