The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers earned their way to the 3A state volleyball tournament in the most dramatic fashion possible with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory (19-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-9) over Valley Springs in the qualifier round of the 3A-Northwest Conference tournament Tuesday afternoon at Harris Gym on the campus of Harding Academy.
With the victory, the Lady Ramblers will move on to next week’s 3A state tournament, also at Harding Academy. The bad news for Rose Bud is that top-seed Atkins awaited them last night in the semifinal round. The loser of that match moves on to today’s consolation 3-4 seed final at 4:30 pm while the winner will go to the championship matchup at 6 pm against either Harding Academy or Salem.
Valley Springs (12-7 final record) won the first two sets to put the Lady Ramblers (20-5) on the brink of having their season ended, but they came back to win the next three sets, including a hotly-contested fourth set, to advance in the tournament and qualify for state.
“With this group, you don’t know what you’re going to get night in and night out,” Lady Ramblers coach Josh Pruitt said. “I told them after the second set that we’ve done this all year – we’ve done it in this gym. After two, we knew what we had to do, we needed to come back and win it in five. I felt like if we could get over that hump and win that first set, it would give us a great shot. They just got the job done.”
The Lady Tigers came out strong and controlled the opening set to win 25-19 and won the following game 25-20, but Rose Bud came alive in the third set and dominated on the way to win that one 25-15. That led to a fourth set in what turned into a strongly-contested scrap on both sides as both the intensity and volume level increased in the gymnasium.
Rose Bud led Set 4 most of the way until Valley seized momentum and took a 22-19 lead and put the Lady Ramblers just three points away from having their 2022 season come to an end. But a tipped kill by senior Kamryn Bates moments later tied it at 22, and a pair of timely blocks by Kacilyn Bishop gave Rose Bud set point. Valley’s last chance at ending it in four then ended when they committed a side-out error to push the match into a fifth and deciding set.
The first few points of the final set were close until the the Lady Ramblers began to pull away in the final stages as Bates came up big once again with another pair of kills, and two more blocks by Bishop put them up for good. Addie Bishop’s kill inched Rose Bud closer to make it 13-9 and senior Avery Patchall set up match point with a kill down the left side.
It was senior Kacilyn Bishop who proved to be the biggest factor in the Lady Ramblers’ mid-match turnaround. Bishop had just three kills at the end of two sets, but came back with six kills and four blocks through the remainder to help lead the long comeback.
“We had a talk after the second set; they were picking on her,” Pruitt said. “She wasn’t making plays, and we told her they weren’t going to stop picking on her until she started making plays. Thank goodness. She’s a senior, and she’s a big part of what we do. She’s had nights where she was the best player on the court. I’m not sure where she was tonight early, but she responded coming out of that second set.”
Kacilyn Bishop led the way for the Lady Ramblers with 9 kills and 4 blocks. Addie Bishop added 6 kills and 5 blocks while Patchall and Bates finished with 7 kills each.
