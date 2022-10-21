The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers quietly worked their way into the No. 3 seed for this upcoming week’s 3A State Volleyball Tournament with a decisive 3-0 shutout victory over Salem on Thursday.

The early start time meant the gym was nearly empty when the match began as Harding Academy/Atkins fans slowly poured in while the Lady Ramblers let a 23-11 lead slip to 23-19 before putting the outsized Lady Greyhounds down in the opener.

