The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers quietly worked their way into the No. 3 seed for this upcoming week’s 3A State Volleyball Tournament with a decisive 3-0 shutout victory over Salem on Thursday.
The early start time meant the gym was nearly empty when the match began as Harding Academy/Atkins fans slowly poured in while the Lady Ramblers let a 23-11 lead slip to 23-19 before putting the outsized Lady Greyhounds down in the opener.
Salem, however, did not give up after one and even pushed Rose Bud to extra points in the second set before the Ramblers prevailed 27-25, and then finished stronger in the final set to win 25-21 and completed the shut out.
“We did what we needed to do,” Rose Bud coach Joey Pruitt said. “We weren’t playing well by any sense of the word, I mean, it was ugly at times. But we did enough. We’re tired – we’re beat up, it takes a toll three days in a row like this, so we’re beat up a little bit, bruised up. But it’s nice to get the win.”
Salem at times looked better defensively in the match, but simply did not have the size to challenge the Lady Ramblers at the net. Rose Bud scored with aces nearly as many times with kills, but still had enough control up front. Senior Kacilyn Bishop did most of the heavy lifting for the Lady Ramblers in the first two sets and finished with 9 kills and 2 aces before a new hero stepped up in the final set as senior blocker Sarah Hartle came on for 5 kills and a block, while an ace from Zoey Andrews on match point clinched it for Rose Bud.
“Sarah Hartle has been a huge part of what we do here over the last several years,” Pruitt said. “She’s a senior, she’s been huge for us. She’s had a great tournament this week, and Kanyan Compton, she sets for us on the back row, I thought she played really well this week also.”
To Salem’s credit, few gave the Lady Hounds much of a chance to qualify for state as a 6-seed in what is likely overall the deepest of the 3A volleyball conferences with Rose Bud, Harding Academy, Atkins, Valley Springs and Dover.
“This conference is so competitive, top six teams,” Pruitt said. “We thought it was five coming in, but then Salem steps up and pulls off a huge, huge upset over Dover. It just goes to show you that in this conference, anybody and beat anybody on any given night.”
The Lady Ramblers will play their opening-round match of the 3A state tournament against Paris, the No. 2 seed out of the 3A West, at 2 pm Tuesday at Harris Gym in Searcy.
