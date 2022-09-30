ROSE BUD — The 3A-Northwest Conference volleyball standings are not complicated with the exception of a 5-way tie for second place.
The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers are one of those five teams who sit two games behind unbeaten Atkins, but it was non-conference action which kept the Lady Ramblers going on Thursday night with a 3-0 victory over Abundant Life, 25-1, 25-2, 25-19 at Rambler Arena.
The Lady Ramblers (14-4, 5-2) won the first consecutive 19 points in the opening set before the outsized and out-experienced Lady Owls finally got on the board. Rose Bud senior hitter Avery Patchall scored nearly at will against the visiting team while the serve game of sophomore Addie Bishop also generated plenty of quick points for the Lady Ramblers in the first two games.
Head coach Josh Pruitt went with mostly subs in the final third set along with Bishop for directing traffic, which resulted in a much closer game that featured a number of errors.
“Nights like tonight, you just hope to come out of it healthy,” Pruitt said. “We had a feeling going in that maybe this is what would happen, so I had a plan going in to get us some work early, and if the opportunity presented itself, get to the third game and put in what will probably be next year’s varsity team. It’s a mix of some varsity girls and some JV girls who have not had the chance to play together all year, and we just wanted to see what it looked like.”
The first set was essentially a sequence of kills from Patchall with points for other players sprinkled throughout. Kacilyn Bishop spiked two for the Lady Ramblers before Addie Bishop added another, with Kamryn Bates at the serve line for the entirety of the run. She forced two aces during that time, and Addie Bishop added three more on the final rotation.
Set two was nearly identical although it was Kacilyn Bishop who ended up at the serve line in the final rotation this time around, as she scored two more aces to end the set with Rose Bud up 2-0. Patchall did not see action during the third set, but by that point had already amassed double digits in the kills department.
“She’s had a great couple of weeks,” Pruitt said. “It started with the Harding game. She really got rolling there, and she’s been playing at that level ever since then. As long as we get that from her every night out, we like our chances.”
Patchall finished with 10 kills and 2 blocks. Addie Bishop had 6 aces and 5 kills while Kacilyn Bishop added 6 kills, 2 aces and 1 block.
With only a few games remaining in the 3A-Northwest Conference schedule, Atkins has firm control of first place at 6-0, but the water is murkier after that. Valley Springs comes in at 6-2 after losing to Harding Academy on Tuesday. Flippin, Rose Bud and Dover are all 5-2 in conference play and the Wildcats are currently 4-2. Rose Bud has two more league matches remaining on the schedule at Dover on Tuesday and at home against Riverview the following Tuesday.
Since Atkins defeated Harding Academy on Thursday night, and Rose Bud holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Wildcats and Tigers, a victory over Dover Tuesday would all but clinch second place in the Northwest standings for the Lady Ramblers.
