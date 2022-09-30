ROSE BUD — The 3A-Northwest Conference volleyball standings are not complicated with the exception of a 5-way tie for second place.

The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers are one of those five teams who sit two games behind unbeaten Atkins, but it was non-conference action which kept the Lady Ramblers going on Thursday night with a 3-0 victory over Abundant Life, 25-1, 25-2, 25-19 at Rambler Arena.

