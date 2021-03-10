CLINTON — The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
The Lady Ramblers, the fourth seed from Region 2, were defeated by top-seeded Centerpoint 49-25.
The Lady Knights, who scored the first eight points of the game, never trailed in their victory over the Ramblers.
Centerpoint took control early scoring the first eight points of the game. Emilly Balliette had four points along with baskets by Marlee Bright and Emily Valdez in the run for the Knights. Kelsie Taylor scored Rose Bud’s first points of the game at the 2:49 mark of the first quarter on a 3-pointer.
Centerpoint answered with six straight points, four by Balliette, to push their lead to 14-3. Taylor hit two free throws with four seconds left in the quarter for the Lady Ramblers to make the first-quarter score 14-5.
In the second quarter, Emily Smith got the scoring started for Rose Bud with a two-point basket, but Centerpoint came back with seven straight points to extend its lead to 21-7. Rooks broke the run with two free throws with three minutes left in the half. The Lady Ramblers got baskets by Taylor and Smith to cut the halftime deficit to eight at 24-16.
In the third quarter, Rose Bud fought back, cutting the Centerpoint lead to four at 26-22 on a 3-point basket by Sarah Hartle, but that would be as close as the Lady Ramblers would get. CenterPoint went on a 7-0 run to take control of the game, pushing the lead to 33-22. Rooks hit a free throw to make the third-quarter score 33-23.
The fourth quarter belonged to Centerpoint.
The Lady Knights outscored Rose Bud 16-2 in the final stanza. The Lady Ramblers last basket came with 5:30 left in the game when Rooks scored cutting the Knights lead to 11 at 36-25. Centerpoint scored the final 13 points.
The Lady Ramblers were led in scoring by Emily Norris and Rooks with 10 apiece. Centerpoint’s Balliette led all scorers with 19 points.
Rose Bud ends its season at 18-8.
