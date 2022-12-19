RV ladies

Riverview’s Gracie Zachary and a teammate on the far side gang up on a Lisa Academy defender for a rebound battle during the Lady Raiders’ dominant 64-33 victory over the Lady Jags Friday at the Riverview Activities Center.

Every facet of the game was working for Riverview as the Lady Raiders picked up their first conference win of the season with a 64-33 clubbing of Lisa Academy at the Riverview Activities Center Friday night.

The Lady Raiders (3-4, 1-2) controlled the tempo and never let up on the visiting Lady Jaguars, steadily increasing the margin until 3:23 left to play when Riverview was able to put the mercy rule into effect with a 59-29 lead.

