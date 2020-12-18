There was no celebration for the Riverview Lady Raiders against undefeated Clinton on Friday night on their home court as the Yellow Jackets forced the Lady Raiders into 20 turnovers and they once again could not find a comfortable tempo on offense.
Clinton used a combination of an accurate perimeter offense and a press defense that forced the Lady Raiders into making too many mistakes and left the gym with a 67-38 victory.
Riverview High School found some success in the second half of the game with an attack under the basket led by senior post player Jonna Nicholson, as she was able to establish her position for her shot and being in position for rebounds. She finished the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Lady Raidesr senior power forward Yadira Nunez was able to stay out of foul trouble and she also was able to provide help for her team and Nicholson with her presence under the basket and creating difficulty for the Yellow Jackets.
Riverview coach Jeremiah Quattlebaum is happy that Nicholson is able to get back out on the floor and is in the lineup for the Lady Raiders.
“She is big, she was all conference last year and it is our first game back with her,” Quattlebaum said. “It gives us another inside presence. We can’t match up a lot of teams with guards but they can’t match up with us because of our size.”
In the first half of the game, the Yellow Jackets' offense was able to take advantage of their ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. The Lady Raiders' defense packed under the basket leaving too many good and open shots for the Yellow Jackets.
Clinton coach Matthew Post said that a major strength of his team is the ability to pull up and shoot over any type of defense.
“We put five shooters out on the court at all times,” Post said about his offense. “We shoot all the time in practice and it is starting to pay off for our kids.”
It was paying off for Clinton senior forward Haven Stroltzfus as she was able to score 28 points to lead all of the scorers and she also got help from Resse McDonald with 16 points.
“Haven is a senior and she is our leader out on the floor and she is tough as nails,” Post said. “She will get the job done. We asked her to play the bottom of the zone and she is all of 5-5 and she was doing her job all night long and super proud of her.”
Riverview played hard and once again scrappy against the Yellow Jackets, but once again their inability to control the ball with any consistency was a concern.
“It is a good time for us. It will give us some time to just get into the gym and look through some film and kind of slow down a bit,” Quattlebaum said about getting his team ready for the holiday break. “Looking at things, working on fundamentals and having some extra time shooting and to work on strategies, it will be good to get some shots up.”
