The pieces are falling into place for the Riverview Lady Raiders volleyball team this summer as they prepare for another season in the tough 3A-Northwest Conference. Last Year, a young Lady Raiders team used their athleticism to stay competitive in most matches, but a lack of experience proved to make winning difficult in a league full of senior-laden teams. In fact, last year’s Lady Raiders team featured no seniors.
This year, the overall look is still young, but there are two seniors and seven juniors on this year’s team, as well as standout sophomore Alyse Lewis, who started last year as a freshman. Lewis at times looked as strong as any offensive player in the conference, and returns to the Riverview team this year with experience, as well as improved confidence, under her belt.
“We have changed our offense to a 6-2, which we have never ran,” Lady Raiders coach Rebecca Camp said. “That was new for us. We have new setters, and they have been really focused this summer. Really, it’s just been finding somebody to put the ball up. I think we are going to be fine. They are super athletic, and they’re great kids. They pretty much do anything I ask them to, so I think we will be okay.”
The Lady Raiders benefit from having players who are stars in other sports, such as track standouts Melanie Chandler and Illusion Precaido. Precaido and Chandler will both start as an outside setters this season. Junior Ada-Grace Pylant is another player Camp expects to be a major contributor this season. Ma Kenna Roach is a senior who will also see significant court time this year, along with freshman Rylee Rolett.
“We have some athletic kids,” Camp said. “Our athleticism is not a question for me at all, it’s our mental game, making so many changes, and so many people doing different things. We need that time you get on the court to gel, but I thought our movement was good yesterday.”
With a team which has proven to have the ability to compete, Camp is looking to convert some of those could-have-beens from last year into the win column this season.
“That’s been our main focus is to close,” Camp said. “Be able to finish – I say that all the time through our practices or in the huddle. We can’t just be in the race, we have to finish. We know we can, we just haven’t been able, and that is our goal for this year, is being able to close it out.”
