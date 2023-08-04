chandler

Riverview senior Melanie Chandler goes floor level for a dig against Cedar Ridge at team camp in Rose Bud on Thursday afternoon.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The pieces are falling into place for the Riverview Lady Raiders volleyball team this summer as they prepare for another season in the tough 3A-Northwest Conference. Last Year, a young Lady Raiders team used their athleticism to stay competitive in most matches, but a lack of experience proved to make winning difficult in a league full of senior-laden teams. In fact, last year’s Lady Raiders team featured no seniors.

This year, the overall look is still young, but there are two seniors and seven juniors on this year’s team, as well as standout sophomore Alyse Lewis, who started last year as a freshman. Lewis at times looked as strong as any offensive player in the conference, and returns to the Riverview team this year with experience, as well as improved confidence, under her belt.

