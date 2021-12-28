LONOKE — Riverview’s Mackenzie Cook scored all 12 of her team’s points in overtime as the Lady Raiders beat Carlisle 63-59 in the first round of the Goldfish Classic on Tuesday at the Gina Cox Center.
The score was tied 51-51 at the end of regulation. Carlisle led 51-49 following a 3-pointer by Jesse Wiles with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter.
After a series of turnovers and missed shots, Carlisle turned the ball over with 20 seconds left. Riverview’s Makayla Hale hit a pull-up jumper in the lane with 14 seconds left to tie the game at 51-51.
After Cook hit a short jumper early in overtime to give her team a 53-51 lead, Carlisle scored 5 consecutive points to lead 56-53 with 2 minutes left.
Cook then hit two 3-pointers and a short jumper to give the Lady Raiders a 61-56 lead with 26 seconds left.
Wiles hit another 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to make the score 61-59. After a Carlisle foul with no time running off the clock, Cook hit 2 free throws to account for the final score.
“It was a good win, a much needed win,” first-year Riverview coach Brandi Goforth said.
Carlisle has previously beaten Riverview 51-40 earlier in the season.
“I think our girls just wanted it,” Goforth said. “When we lost to Carlisle earlier, it stunk. It was a game that we could have won. We’ve been focusing on super small things in practice. We’ve been trying to find ways to score. That has been our weakness. I told them that someone had to step up.”
Cook was the player to step up. She finished with 23 points. She hit five 3-pointers in the win.
“She hit some big shots and was clutch with her free throws,” Goforth said.
In addition to Cook’s 23 points, Jonna Nicholson had 18 points. Christa Bradley scored 13. Hanna Parrish had 3. Sherlyn Espericueta had 1.
Hailey Thrift led the Lady Bison with 16 points. Kita Price had 13. Wiles had 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.