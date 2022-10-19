SEARCY — The upset brigade which had been running through Harris Gym was promptly derailed by top seeded Atkins as the Lady Red Devils routed 8-seed Riverview 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-8) during the state-qualifying round of the 3A-Northwest Conference tournament on the campus of Harding Academy Tuesday night.
The Lady Red Devils faced Rose Bud last night in the semifinal round with the winner advancing to today's championship match against the winner between No.3 seed Harding Academy and No. 7 seed Salem.
The match started around 8:45, over an hour off its originally scheduled 7:30 opening-serve time due to the first match between Rose Bud and Valley Springs going five games and resulting in the 5-seed advancing over the 4-seed, followed by the biggest upset of the tourney so far when 7-seed Salem knocked off the No. 2-seeded Dover Lady Pirates in four games.
But once it finally started, the Lady Devils picked right back up where they left off during the regular season with a dominant performance at the net, led by Southeastern Okla. signee Caitlin Isley's 10 kills. Isley added three blocks and two aces, while junior teammate Abbi Grace Cunningham finished with seven kills and two blocks. Cunningham also turned in the most dominant performance at the serve line with five aces against one error.
“We put the work in during the season to be in that one-seed spot,” Lady Red Devils coach Tracey Brown said. “That makes a huge difference. I'm proud of my girls for getting themselves here and staying with what we do. We're all seniors on the floor except for one junior. They're just an excellent group of girls and they play hard. I think they've made a name for themselves.”
The Lady Raiders, though younger and far less experienced, never let the scoreboard get to them. They shook off a tough opening set and hung tough in the following frame as freshman blocker Alyse Lewis kept the margin tighter than many expected. Atkins shut down most of Riverview's looks at the net, but Lewis was able to come away with 6 kills and 3 blocks against the stingy Devils.
“We always get the one-seed – always,” Lady Raiders coach Rebecca Camp said. “I thought the first set, they caught us off quite a bit, second set, we made some good adjustments. And then, I don't know if we just got tired, but we couldn't stay with them. They hit really hard. We were in the right place, we just couldn't square up the ball.”
The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 6-13 final record. With a starting rotation of primarily underclassmen, the going was tough this fall as the 3A-Northwest Conference went seven deep with junior and senior-laden teams. The scenario will undoubtedly be different next year as Riverview will return most of its starters while many of the dominant league teams, in particular Atkins, will be facing rebuilding seasons.
“That's the same for a lot of teams in our conference,” Camp said. “They will be restructuring, so we're hoping to build a good foundation and move up. We had some close games in conference. There was a five-way tie for second place, and a lot of those teams beat us four or five points. We weren't getting blown out, we just weren't finishing the way we wanted to and made a lot of mistakes. We just have to clean up what we do so we can compete at that level.”
