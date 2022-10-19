Parrish

Riverview senior Hannah Parrish sets the ball during the first round of the 3A Northwest Conference tournament at Harding Academy on Tuesday night.

 Jason King

SEARCY — The upset brigade which had been running through Harris Gym was promptly derailed by top seeded Atkins as the Lady Red Devils routed 8-seed Riverview 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-8) during the state-qualifying round of the 3A-Northwest Conference tournament on the campus of Harding Academy Tuesday night.

The Lady Red Devils faced Rose Bud last night in the semifinal round with the winner advancing to today's championship match against the winner between No.3 seed Harding Academy and No. 7 seed Salem.

