The Riverview Lady Raiders’ regular season came to an end with a 49-37 loss to Newport on Friday at the Riverview Activity Center.
The offense game plan was simple for the Lady Raiders, move the ball around the perimeter and then get the ball down low and let senior center Jonna Nicholson dominate the paint area.
Nicholson did get the ball, and she led the Lady Raiders with 14 points and 9 rebound. Mackenzie Cook and Kaylee Franklyn both scored 6 points. Senior guard Makayla Hale finished the game with 5 points, and Heidi Parrish scored 4 points. Mattie Hawkins and Hanna Parrish scored 1 point each.
Riverview coach Brandi Goforth said the turnovers just ate the Lady Raiders up. Riverview mishandled the ball 24 times against the Lady Greyhounds, and that gave too many opportunities for Newport to get into fast break situations.
Goforth said that the Lady Raiders are in a transition as a team, now with new players out on the floor and against the Greyhound the inexperience was evident as the ball game got sloppy out on the court with the miscues handling the basketball.
“I knew that there was going to be a lot of turnovers especially with the freshmen that have moved up, I knew that there were going to be young mistakes being made,” Goforth said. “That is what happened — turnovers ate us alive. My freshmen are dead tired from playing last night. It got out of hand in the third quarter and we fouled too much. The third quarter has been our weakness all year.”
Newport started the game in a 2-3 zone defense and the Lady Raiders were playing with confidence now that Riverview has an expanded bench.
There was a ceremony before the game between Newport and Riverview to honor the Seniors.
“That senior class has made me a better coach,” Goforth said. “They have humbled me as a coach, they taught me what it is really like to teach and coach with every possession. With seniors you would think that we should be rockin and rollin. They made me a better coach.”
