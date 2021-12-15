The Mountain View Lady Yellowjackets defeated Riverview High School on Tuesday 69-31 and remained undefeated in the 3A-2 conference. Riverview is still looking for that elusive first conference win.
Riverview’s offense coming into the game against the Lady Yellowjackets was averaging 43 points a game but they are averaging 18 turnovers a game, and that is too many for Riverview High School basketball coach Brandi Goforth to feel comfortable with while watching the Lady Raiders.
The poor execution on the offense with ball security, shot selection and being out rebounded by the Yellowjackets created plenty of sloppy play that resulted with Lady Raiders diving for the basketball to save the offensive opportunity.
The offense for Riverview tried to establish the inside game against the Yellowjackets, with a simple spread type of offense. The Lady Raiders struggled moving the ball toward the basket, there were no screens sets, there were too many offensive plays that the passes were thrown to players that were surrounded by the Yellowjackets defense. That created too many disparate shots that missed the rim, missed the basket, the backboard but did not miss the Yellowjacket defense.
Riverview’s senior center Jonna Nicholson scored 12 points to lead the Raiders, sophomore forward Sherlyn Espericueta scored two 3-point baskets during the game and she finished the game with 6 points. Lady Raiders senior guard Christa Bradley and junior guard Makayla Hale both players finished with 4 points and junior guard Hannah Parrish finished the scoring with 3 points.
The defense for the Lady Raiders gives away 49 points a game and it is not a question about the dedication or about the sacrifice on defense. They play hard on defense, they are scrappy and they do dive for loose balls but they can’t get comfortable getting into transition, getting the ball down court quickly and scoring layups.
The offense for the Yellowjackets scored 19 points in the third quarter which allowed Mountain View basketball coach Randy Story to work his bench players into the game in the fourth quarter.
Mountain View offense led by junior guard Josie Story was the leading scorer of the night with 30 points, followed by junior forward Kennedy Holland with 19 points and forward Emily Fletcher scored 7 points.
