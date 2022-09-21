SEARCY — A collective effort at the net and dominant serving from the Libero spot lifted the Midland Lady Mustangs to a 3-0 shutout victory over Riverview in non-conference play at the Riverview Activities Center Thursday night.

The victory moved the Lady Mustangs to 8-3 overall, as they remained 5-0 atop the 2A-East Conference. The Lady Raiders are now 7-8 overall and 0-4 in the 3A Northwest Conference.

