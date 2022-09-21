SEARCY — A collective effort at the net and dominant serving from the Libero spot lifted the Midland Lady Mustangs to a 3-0 shutout victory over Riverview in non-conference play at the Riverview Activities Center Thursday night.
The victory moved the Lady Mustangs to 8-3 overall, as they remained 5-0 atop the 2A-East Conference. The Lady Raiders are now 7-8 overall and 0-4 in the 3A Northwest Conference.
The Lady Raiders trailed the entire first set, but came back in the late stages, and even took a brief 25-24 lead to force extra points before Midland forced back-to-back outs and eventually won the opener 27-25. The second set was not as close, however, as Lady Mustangs junior Libero Gabby Jefford rolled off six aces down the stretch, resulting in a 25-13 win in Game 2. The third and final set was more of the same for Jefford as she clicked off three-straight aces early on to push Midland's advantage to 9-2, and fittingly ended up at the serve line again in the final rotation for the last three of her 12 total aces, including match point.
“The girls played hard and refused to give up,” Lady Mustangs coach Nikki Peer said. “They battled through mistakes and really played together. They all stepped up when others would slide, and I couldn't ask for anything better.”
While the offensive attack from Midland was by committee, the Lady Raiders relied primarily on the efforts of standout freshman standout Alyse Lewis, who led Riverview with 6 kills.
“We didn't receive as well as we can,” Lady Raiders coach Rebecca Camp said. “But I felt like we missed several serves, too. We obviously would have been much closer. We knew it would be close. We went to camp together, and play each other every year, so we kind of knew what to expect. We had a game plan, but didn't execute as well as we would have liked to.”
Lewis tied the opening set at 24 with a pair of kills, the second of which was assisted by Illusion Preciado to put momentum with the hosts. Heidi Parrish then gave the Lady Raiders their only lead of the entire match with an ace and served for set point, but that attempt went out, handing serve back to Midland. The Lady Mustangs ended up clinching the opener with defense, forcing two straight outs from Riverview.
The Lady Mustangs rushed out to a quick 6-1 lead in the second set with a pair of kills from Madelyn Jefford. Riverview did not allow that margin to grow until Mattie Martin got serve back for Midland with a kill to make it 17-13 and put Gabby Jefford on the serve line. Jefford got six of the remaining eight points needed off aces to put the Lady Mustangs up 2-0 heading into the final set.
“In baseball, they call them 'mr. consistency',” Peer said. “She is my consistent girl. Her serves are so tough. She doesn't do anything fancy, but she is super tough to defend. She's just an all-around tough player.”
Midland also looked poised to run away with the third set, as a kill by Danica Brown and an ace from Haylee Meeks pushed the lead to 14-8, but Riverview started to answer from there. Parrish laid down two straight aces and Lewis got her final kill of the match to close the gap to 17-14. The margin got as narrow as 19-17 before Jefford ended up at the line one final time to close it out for the Lady Mustangs.
Riverview will play at Cedar Ridge today in another non-conference match while Midland will try to stay in the 2A-East lead with a match at KIPP Delta.
